Anicut Capital Raises INR 1,275 Cr for Grand Anicut Fund IV Anicut Capital typically invests about INR 80 crore per deal, with transactions spread across sectors such as consumer businesses, engineering services, software-as-a-service (SaaS), manufacturing, hospitality, and shipbuilding.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

IAS Balamurugan, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Anicut Capital

Anicut Capital has announced the final close of its third private credit fund, Grand Anicut Fund IV (GAF-IV), at INR 1,275 crore.

The fund exceeded its original target of INR 1,000 crore, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The fund structure includes a dollar-denominated feeder based in GIFT City, which allows overseas investors to access India's private credit market. Anicut Capital typically invests about INR 80 crore per deal, with transactions spread across sectors such as consumer businesses, engineering services, software-as-a-service (SaaS), manufacturing, hospitality, and shipbuilding.

Following the close of GAF-IV, Anicut Capital's total assets under management have reached approximately INR 4,500 crore across its debt and equity strategies. The firm currently manages six funds in total, evenly split between private credit and equity investments.

IAS Balamurugan, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Anicut Capital, said the firm prioritises long-term business strength over short-term gains. "We look for reliable promoters who have navigated cycles, reinvested cash flows back into the business, and built resilient operating systems that tend to stand out more than those optimising for short-term valuations," he said.

The Chennai-headquartered investment firm stated that it continues to focus on cash flow discipline, governance standards, and clear exit planning, while strengthening its institutional underwriting approach with each fund cycle. Its portfolio includes companies such as Milky Mist, Blue Tokai, Wow! Momo, GNRC Hospital, Neemans, and Agnikul.

Funding activity in Indian startups remained lower in 2025 compared to 2024. However, multiple venture capital and private equity firms have raised new funds this year, suggesting capital availability could improve for startups in the coming year.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae