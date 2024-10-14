These funds will support acquisitions, promoter buybacks, bridge financing, and other growth capital needs.

Anicut Capital, a multi-asset investment firm, has secured USD 11 million in dollar-denominated investments for its Private Credit Fund III through its GIFT City structure.

This milestone signals growing global investor confidence and increasing interest in Indian private credit opportunities. The funds were raised from institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) across major global markets like the US, UK, Europe, and the Middle East. The investment was facilitated via the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSC), which promotes international investments in India.

Anicut Capital's Private Credit Fund III is part of a broader initiative to raise a corpus of INR 1,500 crore, aimed at financing mid-sized enterprises.

These funds will support acquisitions, promoter buybacks, bridge financing, and other growth capital needs.

Anicut Capital, since inception, has deployed INR 3,200 crore in private credit, contributing to the expansion of high-potential businesses in India. This new investment will further strengthen the firm's position in the Indian private credit space.

Ashvin Chadha, Managing Partner at Anicut Capital, remarked, "The funds received via GIFT City structure in our Private Credit Fund III highlight the confidence global investors have in Anicut. We are committed to delivering strong returns by offering customised credit solutions for mid-market companies, leveraging our industry expertise to create value for both investors and businesses."

With a total active AUM of INR 3,500 crore, Anicut Capital manages six funds across both debt and equity strategies. Its portfolio includes prominent companies such as Milky Mist, Wow! Momo, Bira, Blue Tokai, and Agnikul. Anicut Capital's presence across Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, and GIFT City emphasises its role in driving innovation and growth in India's private investment landscape.