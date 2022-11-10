Another Tag on Twitter But This One Can't Be Bought

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Just when the world came to terms with the $8 charge for the blue tick on Twitter, Elon Musk introduced a new "Official" check mark that is not available for purchase. This tag will verify government, media outlets and major brand accounts.

Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash

Esther Crawford who is leading the Twitter Blue initiative cleared the air about the new "official" tag, she tweeted "A lot of folks have asked about how you'll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we're introducing the "Official" label to select accounts when we launch."

The new tag would help prevent impersonation on the platform as verified accounts targeted Musk by changing their handle and profile picture. Unlike the Twitter blue subscription, this tag would not have a price.

But the checkmark is not the only development happening in the twitterverse. Massive layoffs took place at Twitter's only African Office in the capital city of Ghana, Accra. The office in Ghana was opened to be "immersed" in conversations relevant to Africa. Reportedly, only one employee has been retained in the office. The shocked victims of the layoff shared anonymously to the BBC, "It's very insulting," while another added, "From the mail to the lack of next steps to the tone of the letter. Just everything. Ridiculously insulting".

These layoffs are against the labour laws in Ghana which states employees should receive a three months notice before the termination of their contract. Furthermore, it's against Ghana law to not offer redundancy pay to employees which the anonymous former employee agrees to have not received.