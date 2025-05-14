Ant Group Sells Additional 4% Stake in Paytm for INR 2,103 Cr, Trims Holding to 5.85% Over the past decade, Alibaba and Ant Financial have injected a total of USD 851 million into Paytm, underlining their long‐term interest in India's fast‐growing digital‐payments market.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Inhouse

Ant Group, the financial‐services arm of Chinese giant Alibaba, has further trimmed its holding in One97 Communications, the parent company of India's leading fintech platform Paytm.

In its latest block‐deal transaction, Ant sold 2.55 crore equity shares at an average price of INR 824.67 apiece, raising about INR 2,103 crore (roughly USD 246 million).

According to a disclosure filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), this move reduces Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV's stake in Paytm from 9.85 percent at the end of March to 5.85 percent. Over the past decade, Alibaba and Ant Financial have injected a total of USD 851 million into Paytm, underlining their long‐term interest in India's fast‐growing digital‐payments market.

Investment‐banking heavyweight Goldman Sachs (India) picked up 3.73 million shares at INR 823.10 each, investing around INR 307 crore. Both Goldman Sachs and Citigroup Global are acting as placement agents for the ongoing share sale.

This latest offload follows a series of gradual exits by Ant Group. In August 2023, Ant Group offloaded a 3.6 percent stake in Paytm for INR 2,037 crore, and earlier that month it transferred its entire 10.3 percent holding to Paytm's founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Meanwhile, Paytm's own financial performance shows mixed signals. For the quarter ending March 2025, its revenue from operations fell 16 percent year‐on‐year to INR 2,267 crore, yet losses narrowed sharply by 96 percent to just INR 23 crore.

Ant Group's continued stake reduction highlights a strategic reorientation away from its early investments in India's fintech space, even as Paytm works to bolster its profitability and market position.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

Why Business Growth Today Demands More Than Just Traditional Marketing

Today's CMOs are growth architects focused on creating coherence and driving business success from within.

By Jason Greenwood
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Adopt AI Raises USD 6 Mn Led by Elevation Capital to Power Agentic Interfaces

Foster Ventures, Powerhouse Ventures, Darkmode Ventures, and several prominent angel investors also backed the seed funding round.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Ant Group Sells Additional 4% Stake in Paytm for INR 2,103 Cr, Trims Holding to 5.85%

Over the past decade, Alibaba and Ant Financial have injected a total of USD 851 million into Paytm, underlining their long‐term interest in India's fast‐growing digital‐payments market.

By Entrepreneur Staff