Ant Group Sells Additional 4% Stake in Paytm for INR 2,103 Cr, Trims Holding to 5.85%

Over the past decade, Alibaba and Ant Financial have injected a total of USD 851 million into Paytm, underlining their long‐term interest in India's fast‐growing digital‐payments market.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ant Group, the financial‐services arm of Chinese giant Alibaba, has further trimmed its holding in One97 Communications, the parent company of India's leading fintech platform Paytm.

In its latest block‐deal transaction, Ant sold 2.55 crore equity shares at an average price of INR 824.67 apiece, raising about INR 2,103 crore (roughly USD 246 million).

According to a disclosure filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), this move reduces Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV's stake in Paytm from 9.85 percent at the end of March to 5.85 percent. Over the past decade, Alibaba and Ant Financial have injected a total of USD 851 million into Paytm, underlining their long‐term interest in India's fast‐growing digital‐payments market.

Investment‐banking heavyweight Goldman Sachs (India) picked up 3.73 million shares at INR 823.10 each, investing around INR 307 crore. Both Goldman Sachs and Citigroup Global are acting as placement agents for the ongoing share sale.

This latest offload follows a series of gradual exits by Ant Group. In August 2023, Ant Group offloaded a 3.6 percent stake in Paytm for INR 2,037 crore, and earlier that month it transferred its entire 10.3 percent holding to Paytm's founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Meanwhile, Paytm's own financial performance shows mixed signals. For the quarter ending March 2025, its revenue from operations fell 16 percent year‐on‐year to INR 2,267 crore, yet losses narrowed sharply by 96 percent to just INR 23 crore.

Ant Group's continued stake reduction highlights a strategic reorientation away from its early investments in India's fintech space, even as Paytm works to bolster its profitability and market position.