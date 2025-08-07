The stake sale was executed in two blocks of 1,86,43,863 shares each. The shares were priced at INR 1,067.53 and INR 1,067.63 apiece.

Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V., a major shareholder in One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has sold its entire remaining stake in the company.

The investor offloaded more than 3.72 crore shares through bulk deals on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the transaction valued at approximately INR 3,980 crore.

The stake sale was executed in two blocks of 1,86,43,863 shares each. The shares were priced at INR 1,067.53 and INR 1,067.63 apiece. This move marks the complete exit of Antfin from One97 Communications.

The shares were acquired by global institutional investors. Societe Generale, along with its offshore derivative instruments arm, purchased 67.5 lakh shares, while MY Asian Opportunities Master Fund LP bought 35 lakh shares. Both invested at INR 1,067.50 per share.

This is Antfin's second significant exit from Paytm in less than three months. On May 13, it had sold 1.27 crore shares at prices between INR 823 and INR 826 per share, raising over INR 1,050 crore.

Ant Group, which once held the largest stake in One97 Communications, has been gradually reducing its holdings. The divestment comes amid regulatory changes and shifting geopolitical circumstances. The latest sale coincides with a notable rebound in Paytm's stock price, driven by a return to profitability and renewed investor confidence.