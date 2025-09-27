Leading the global growth strategy is Chris Ciauri, the newly appointed managing director of International, who joins shortly after Paul Smith stepped into the role of chief commercial officer

Artificial intelligence powerhouse Anthropic announced plans to significantly scale its global operations, aiming to triple its international workforce and expand its applied AI team fivefold by the end of the year. The move comes in response to surging global demand for its Claude AI models, which have seen especially high per-user engagement in markets like South Korea, Australia, and Singapore.

Despite being headquartered in the United States, nearly 80 per cent of consumer usage for Claude originates from international users, according to the company. Anthropic's Claude models, recognized as some of the most advanced in the generative AI space particularly for tasks involving code—have fueled explosive growth in the company's global business user base, which has expanded from fewer than 1,000 to over 300,000 in just two years.

The company's rapid rise is underscored by its growing revenue, with its annual run-rate climbing from approximately USD 1 billion at the start of 2025 to over USD 5 billion by August. Anthropic, which is backed by tech giants Alphabet and Amazon and now valued at USD 183 billion, is looking to capitalize on its momentum with a broad international hiring push.

More than 100 new roles will be opened across key European hubs, including Dublin, London, and Zurich. The company also plans to establish a presence in Asia, starting with a new office in Tokyo, alongside additional European expansion.

Leading the global growth strategy is Chris Ciauri, the newly appointed managing director of International, who joins shortly after Paul Smith stepped into the role of chief commercial officer.

"The global demand for Claude is extraordinary," said Ciauri. "From financial services in London to manufacturing in Tokyo, enterprises are trusting Claude to power their mission-critical operations."

In another major development, Anthropic this week signed a partnership with Microsoft to integrate Claude models into the tech giant's Copilot assistant. This marks a strategic shift for Microsoft, which has primarily relied on OpenAI for its generative AI tools.