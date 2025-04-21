The acquisition marks AnyMind's 10th overall and its fifth acquisition in Japan since its inception in 2016.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AnyMind Group, a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed BPaaS (Business-Process-as-a-Service) company, has announced the successful acquisition of Japan-based e-gifting platform AnyReach via its wholly-owned subsidiary, AnyMind Japan Inc. The acquisition marks AnyMind's 10th overall and its fifth acquisition in Japan since its inception in 2016.

AnyReach will continue operating under its existing name, further strengthening AnyMind's position in the rapidly growing e-commerce and digital gifting sectors. The acquisition aims to integrate AnyReach's flagship offering, AnyGift, into AnyMind's expansive technology ecosystem, including its e-commerce management platform AnyX and influencer marketing platform AnyTag.

Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, said, "With this acquisition, we are accelerating our expansion in the e-commerce space. By combining our technology and expertise with AnyReach's e-gifting platform, we can support brand growth and deliver unique purchasing experiences to consumers worldwide."

Launched in 2021, AnyReach's AnyGift enables users to send physical or digital gifts without requiring the recipient's address. The platform is already trusted by over 700 companies in Japan.

The acquisition is expected to unlock multiple synergies:

Enhanced capabilities in e-commerce and gifting through the integration of AnyGift with AnyMind's digital platforms.

in e-commerce and gifting through the integration of AnyGift with AnyMind's digital platforms. Accelerated global expansion , leveraging AnyMind's strong footprint in Southeast Asia.

, leveraging AnyMind's strong footprint in Southeast Asia. Strengthened leadership, with AnyReach CEO Konosuke Nakajima joining AnyMind's Japan leadership team.

Konosuke Nakajima, CEO and founder of AnyReach, stated, "We founded AnyReach with a mission to build a global e-gifting platform. With AnyMind's scale and international reach, we're now positioned to go beyond digital gifting and offer offline experiences too. Together, we aim to create the world's No.1 gift-tech platform."

Founded in 2016, AnyMind Group operates in 15 markets with a team of over 1,900 across 24 offices. Its BPaaS model delivers scalable, end-to-end solutions across marketing, e-commerce, logistics, and data transformation, serving over 1,000 enterprises and thousands of publishers and creators globally.