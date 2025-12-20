The deal marks AnyMind Group's entry into offline retail and is its 13th acquisition overall and 7th in Japan.

AnyMind Group has agreed to acquire all shares of Sun Smile Inc, a Japan-based distributor and brand owner in the beauty and personal care sector.

The deal marks AnyMind Group's entry into offline retail and is its 13th acquisition overall and 7th in Japan. The move is expected to strengthen the company's ability to connect social media, e-commerce and physical store distribution through an online to offline model.

Sun Smile was founded in 1997 and operates across manufacturing, distribution and wholesale. The company develops its own beauty and personal care brands while also supporting overseas brands entering the Japanese market. It provides assistance ranging from product planning to nationwide retail distribution through a network of partner stores. This structure allows Sun Smile to offer end to end support from product creation to in store expansion.

By integrating Sun Smile, AnyMind Group will extend its BPaaS capabilities beyond digital screens to include nationwide offline retail distribution. This enables the company to build a more connected business infrastructure, where social media, e-commerce and offline retail operate as a single, data-linked ecosystem for business growth.

AnyMind Group has also expanded its content and social commerce operations, including the acquisition of NADESHIKO Beauty, a company focused on short form video media designed to stimulate early stage consumer interest.

The addition of Sun Smile is expected to create new opportunities for cross selling. Brands currently supported by Sun Smile will gain access to AnyMind Group's marketing, creator commerce and e-commerce tools. At the same time, AnyMind Group's existing clients, including those based outside Japan, may benefit from access to Sun Smile's nationwide offline distribution network. The combined operations also aim to support a more unified online to offline model that links digital demand with physical retail sales, supported by shared data.

AnyMind Group was founded in April 2016 and provides technology and services for marketing, e-commerce and digital transformation. The company claims to operate with more than 2,000 staff across 24 offices in 15 markets, including Japan, Southeast Asia, Greater China, India, the Middle East and South Korea.

As of its latest earnings disclosure in September 2025, AnyMind Group claims to serve over 1,000 enterprises for marketing, more than 190 enterprises for e-commerce, along with over 1,800 publishers and 2,100 creators.