APAC CEOs Lean on Regional Partnerships, Innovation, and AI for Growth: Report Regional focus and innovation lead the way as APAC leaders redefine leadership in complex times

By Entrepreneur Staff

Leaders across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region are displaying growing confidence in navigating global uncertainty through a renewed focus on innovation, adaptability, and regional collaboration, according to Egon Zehnder's latest global CEO survey, The CEO Response.

The study surveyed 1,235 CEOs worldwide, including 132 from the APAC region.

The findings reveal that CEOs are embracing a new leadership mindset shaped by geopolitical and economic turbulence. Globally, 92 percent of CEOs said they must cultivate unprecedented levels of adaptability, even as 72 percent believe prospects for global prosperity are declining or stagnant.

APAC leaders, however, are taking a distinct approach. While they share concerns about economic uncertainty—cited by 43 percent in the region compared with 44 percent globally—they are shifting focus toward people-centric strategies and regional collaboration.

A notable trend is the rise in confidence among APAC executives. The share of those who feel moderately unprepared to handle complexity dropped from 24 percent in 2024 to 17 percent this year.

"Faced with global headwinds, APAC leaders are not waiting for the world to stabilise; they are actively building a more resilient future from within the region," said Ang Wan May, Singapore Managing Partner at Egon Zehnder. "Their confidence stems from strengthening regional alliances, investing in technology and AI, and fostering adaptability within their teams."

The survey highlights that 66 percent of APAC CEOs strongly agree on the need to cultivate adaptability in themselves and their organisations, surpassing the global average of 55 percent. Leaders also placed greater emphasis on listening (35 percent versus 29 percent globally) and promoting inclusion (27 percent versus 19 percent).

In terms of investment priorities, innovation emerged as the top focus for 53 percent of CEOs globally, followed closely by AI at 44 percent and talent development at 42 percent. APAC leaders, however, are directing these investments toward their own region. Over half (51 percent) identified the APAC area as the most promising for new business partnerships, while 50 percent see strong opportunities in India.

Michael Ensser, Global Chair of Egon Zehnder, commented, "CEOs have shown an extraordinary ability to adapt amid uncertainty. Beyond managing crises, they are defining how to contribute to global prosperity through strategic foresight, pragmatism, and collective intelligence."

The report also notes that 48 percent of APAC CEOs feel a personal responsibility to shape global prosperity beyond their businesses, compared with 40 percent globally. This shift marks a broader evolution in leadership purpose—one that integrates resilience, responsibility, and regional collaboration.

As global prospects remain uncertain, APAC's confident and cooperative approach signals a powerful model for the future. By investing in people, technology, and partnerships within their own region, these leaders are not only driving business transformation but also redefining what it means to lead in an age of complexity.
