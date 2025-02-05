The investment, facilitated by Tata Capital Healthcare Fund (TCHF), reinforces a shared commitment to enhancing accessible and high-quality kidney care across India.

Dialysis service provider Apex Kidney Care (AKC) has secured USD 9 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from investment vehicles of Switzerland-based global impact investment firm Blue Earth Capital AG (BlueEarth).

The investment, facilitated by Tata Capital Healthcare Fund (TCHF), reinforces a shared commitment to enhancing accessible and high-quality kidney care across India. This follows TCHF's equivalent investment in AKC last year.

"We are delighted to welcome BlueEarth as our Investor Partner," said Dr Shrirang Bichu, Co-founder of AKC. "Together with TCHF and BlueEarth, we will continue our mission to expand and strengthen our comprehensive ecosystem for kidney disease patients. Their confidence in our business ethics and philosophy motivates our team. We remain committed to driving growth by enhancing accessibility, with a strong focus on automation and quality. We aim to collaborate with clinicians, hospitals, and government initiatives under PPP programs."

Founded by leading nephrologists Dr Viswanath Billa, Dr Shrirang Bichu, Dr Jatin Kothari, and Dr Rajesh Kumar, AKC is headquartered in Mumbai and led by Director and CEO Indranil Roy Choudhury.

The brand operates over 200 dialysis centers across 120 cities, offering standalone centers, home dialysis, and partnerships with corporate hospitals and trusts. AKC also plays a critical role in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, collaborating with state governments under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program (PMNDP) to deliver life-saving care to underserved populations.

The partnership with BlueEarth and TCHF aims to address critical healthcare gaps, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas where access to dialysis services is limited. Visalakshi Chandramouli, Managing Partner at TCHF, added, "We are pleased to partner with Blue Earth Capital, our key Limited Partner, to facilitate a co-investment in a TCHF portfolio company. Co-investments remain a vital part of TCHF's strategy, providing portfolio companies with enhanced access to growth capital and opportunities."

Rohan Ghose, Director of Private Equity Partnerships at BlueEarth, said, "AKC addresses a critical gap in healthcare delivery by focusing on semi-urban and rural areas. By partnering with a mission-driven organization like AKC, we aim to create meaningful social impact and improve access to life-saving dialysis treatments for underserved populations."

With this investment, AKC is poised to scale its operations further, reinforcing its position as a leader in kidney care while driving accessibility and innovation in India's healthcare sector.