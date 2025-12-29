The order comes under the Government of India's flag shop "Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump" Yojana / PM-KUSUM B Scheme, an initiative aimed at promoting the adoption of clean energy in agriculture while reducing dependence on conventional sources.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Alpex Solar Ltd, a manufacturer of high-precision solar PV modules and solar systems, has announced that it has secured a significant order valued at INR 65 crore (excluding GST) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for the supply of off-grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS).

The order comes under the Government of India's flag shop "Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump" Yojana / PM-KUSUM B Scheme, an initiative aimed at promoting the adoption of clean energy in agriculture while reducing dependence on conventional sources. According to the contract, Alpex Solar will supply solar water pumping systems across different districts within Maharashtra.

The project execution is scheduled to be within 60 days according to the contract. Alpex Solar said that the project marks an important milestone, allowing it to further solidify its position within the country's rapidly expanding solar pump and decentralised renewable energy market.

Ashwani Sehgal, Managing Director, Alpex Solar Ltd., said, "The order reflects continued confidence in Alpex Solar's proven capabilities in manufacturing, engineering, and timely execution of large-scale solar solutions. Our continued success in government-led renewable energy programmes underscores the trust placed in Alpex Solar's technology, quality standards, and operational expertise."

Alpex Solar Limited operates across the renewable energy value chain, with a portfolio spanning solar PV module manufacturing, solar EPC projects, solar water pumps, RESCO-based solar electricity solutions, and international trade. The company said that the latest order is expected to contribute significantly to its order book, adding to its growth momentum in the solar infrastructure segment.