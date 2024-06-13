Get All Access for $5/mo

Apple Dethrones Microsoft As The World's Most Valuable Company As the maker of the iPhone advanced in a quest to dominate artificial intelligence technology, Apple overtook Microsoft as the most valuable business in the world on Wednesday. Its market valuation increased to $3.25 trillion when its shares increased by more than 2% to $211.75.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

YouTube

As the maker of the iPhone advanced in a quest to dominate artificial intelligence technology, Apple overtook Microsoft as the most valuable business in the world on Wednesday. Its market valuation increased to $3.25 trillion when its shares increased by more than 2% to $211.75. With a market valuation of $3.24 trillion, Microsoft surpassed Apple for the first time in the previous five months. A day after the company introduced a number of AI-enabled features and software upgrades for its devices, Apple shares shot to an all-time high in the previous session, a move that multiple analysts predicted would boost iPhone sales.

Executives, including CEO Tim Cook, praised Siri's voice assistant capabilities at Apple's annual developer conference on Monday. Siri can communicate with messages, emails, calendars, and third-party apps. The IT giant's stock underperformed this year compared to peers because it has lagged behind competitors like Microsoft and Alphabet, the owner of Google, in the hottest sector of artificial intelligence. As of now in 2024, Apple's stock has increased by roughly 10%, Microsoft's by roughly 16%, and Alphabet's by almost 28%.

Following Apple's announcement of a record $110 billion buyback plan in May and its quarterly results and projection exceeding market expectations, some of the concerns around its poor share performance subsided. Leader in AI chips Nvidia is up a staggering 144% this year and last week briefly passed Apple in market value. The market value of Nvidia was $3.06 trillion at the time. With a more than 30% decline, Tesla is the only other member of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks that have performed worse than Apple this year.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

Learn business by doing business across the Globe: The next revolution in Entrepreneurship

As the startup ecosystem sees an influx of new entrepreneurs, the question arises: Is our current business education sufficiently equipping students for the entrepreneurial challenges they will face?

By Ramsy Swamy
News and Trends

Adani Group Aims To Be India's Largest Cement Manufacturer With $3 Billion Acquisition: Report

Adani Group is eyeing a potential $3 billion cement acquisition in lieu of recent boom in the infrastructure sector by the government.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Apple Dethrones Nvidia to Regain Its Position as World's Second Most Valuable Company

Apple has reclaimed its spot as the second most valuable company in the world, overtaking Nvidia, with a market cap of $3.26 trillion.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

7 Strategies to Recession Proof Your Business in 2024 and Beyond

Insulate yourself from the turbulence so you can maximize the opportunities and grow.

By Ashley Crouch
Business News

Elon Musk Isn't Suing ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI Anymore

His decision comes one day after criticizing OpenAI's new partnership with Apple.

By Sherin Shibu