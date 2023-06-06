Amidst the spectacle which took place at Apple Park, Tim Cook-led brand also made four announcements about iPhone apps and new features, indicating that at the end of the day, customers' well-being will always hold importance for them.

On Monday, the world was left marvelling at the launch of the new augmented and virtual realities headset at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference. While the centre of the attraction was sure the AR headsets, Apple also made several announcements pertaining to MacBook Air, FaceTime, watchOS 10, Mac Studio and Mac Pro.

Amidst the spectacle which took place at Apple Park, Tim Cook-led brand also made four announcements about iPhone apps and new features, indicating that at the end of the day, customers' well-being will always hold importance for them.

1. Journal- the new journaling app for iOS

Apple announced a new journaling app for its customers that will allow them to regularly account for their daily activities. The app is the company's latest step towards the health and wellness segment, joining the likes of Fitness, Sleep, and Breathe.

It will be released on iOS 17 and will be rolled out in September this year. At the launch, it was suggested that the app would use on-device machine learning to create personalized suggestions for users to fill their digital journals. It will pull information from one's contacts, location data, music, photos, etc.

2. Health is wealth

New health features will now be making their way to iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10. The Health app will be available for iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, whereas the Mindfulness app will be available for watchOS 10. Users will now be able to scroll through engaging, multidimensional shapes and choose how they are feeling, select associations that are having the biggest impact on their feelings, or describe their daily feelings.

Additionally, in the Health app, users will now be able to measure time spent in daylight through their watchOS 10 using the ambient light sensor. The data for the same will be available in the Health app on iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. Children who do not own iPhones can use Family Setup to pair their Apple Watch to their parent's iPhones.

Furthermore, the new Screen Distance feature will use the TrueDepth camera to encourage and remind users to move the devices away farther after holding the device closer than 12 inches for a long duration.

3. Standby mode for a better sleeping experience

iOS 17 introduces Standby mode, a feature which will give users full-glanceable information when their iPhone is on charging and on its side. StandBy is perfect for a nightstand, kitchen counter, or desk. It can also act as a personalized photo album and will show incoming calls and larger notifications.

4. Win for the cyclists

The Apple Watch is a great device for active individuals, especially cyclists. "watchOS 10 takes this popular activity even further with advanced new metrics, views, and experiences," shared the company.

When the activity is started from the watchOS, data will automatically show up as Live Activity on one's phone. Workout Views such as Heart Rate Zones, Elevation, Race Route, Custom Workouts, and a new Cycling Speed view will be optimized as per the phone screen display.