Khan, a 30-year veteran at Apple, has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's global supply chain. Since becoming Senior Vice President of Operations in 2019, he has led initiatives in advanced manufacturing, domestic production, and sustainability.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tech giant Apple has appointed Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), marking a significant leadership transition as long-serving executive Jeff Williams prepares to step down later this month. The change reflects Apple's focus on succession planning and sustained operational excellence.

Khan, a 30-year veteran at Apple, has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's global supply chain. Since becoming Senior Vice President of Operations in 2019, he has led initiatives in advanced manufacturing, domestic production, and sustainability. His promotion to COO is seen as a strategic move to bolster Apple's operational agility amid global challenges.

"Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple's supply chain," said CEO Tim Cook. "He has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing and ensured Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges. His leadership has also been instrumental in reducing our carbon footprint by more than 60%."

Khan joined Apple in 1995 after working at GE Plastics as an applications development engineer. His tenure at Apple spans the company's most transformative years, during which he built out a robust supply chain supporting global expansion.

Jeff Williams, who has served as COO since 2015, will remain at Apple for the remainder of the year to lead the company's design team and oversee its Watch and health initiatives. Reflecting on his decision, Williams stated, "June marked my 27th anniversary with Apple, and my 40th in the industry. Beginning next year, I plan to spend more time with friends and family, including five grandchildren and counting."

He praised Khan's promotion, adding, "I've had the pleasure of working closely with Sabih for 27 years, and I think he's the most talented operations executive on the planet."

Williams' contributions to Apple have been substantial. He built Apple's global supply chain, led the launch of key products like the iPhone and iPod, and spearheaded the development of the Apple Watch. In recent years, he took charge of the design team and the company's health strategy.

"Apple wouldn't be what it is without Jeff," Cook remarked. "His legacy is reflected in the teams he built and the innovations he championed. While he'll be greatly missed, the future is in incredible hands."

This leadership shift follows last year's CFO transition, when Kevan Parekh succeeded Luca Maestri. Apple is set to release its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results later this month.