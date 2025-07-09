Apple Names Sabih Khan as New COO, Jeff Williams to Step Down Khan, a 30-year veteran at Apple, has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's global supply chain. Since becoming Senior Vice President of Operations in 2019, he has led initiatives in advanced manufacturing, domestic production, and sustainability.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sabih Khan

Tech giant Apple has appointed Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), marking a significant leadership transition as long-serving executive Jeff Williams prepares to step down later this month. The change reflects Apple's focus on succession planning and sustained operational excellence.

Khan, a 30-year veteran at Apple, has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's global supply chain. Since becoming Senior Vice President of Operations in 2019, he has led initiatives in advanced manufacturing, domestic production, and sustainability. His promotion to COO is seen as a strategic move to bolster Apple's operational agility amid global challenges.

"Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple's supply chain," said CEO Tim Cook. "He has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing and ensured Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges. His leadership has also been instrumental in reducing our carbon footprint by more than 60%."

Khan joined Apple in 1995 after working at GE Plastics as an applications development engineer. His tenure at Apple spans the company's most transformative years, during which he built out a robust supply chain supporting global expansion.

Jeff Williams, who has served as COO since 2015, will remain at Apple for the remainder of the year to lead the company's design team and oversee its Watch and health initiatives. Reflecting on his decision, Williams stated, "June marked my 27th anniversary with Apple, and my 40th in the industry. Beginning next year, I plan to spend more time with friends and family, including five grandchildren and counting."

He praised Khan's promotion, adding, "I've had the pleasure of working closely with Sabih for 27 years, and I think he's the most talented operations executive on the planet."

Williams' contributions to Apple have been substantial. He built Apple's global supply chain, led the launch of key products like the iPhone and iPod, and spearheaded the development of the Apple Watch. In recent years, he took charge of the design team and the company's health strategy.

"Apple wouldn't be what it is without Jeff," Cook remarked. "His legacy is reflected in the teams he built and the innovations he championed. While he'll be greatly missed, the future is in incredible hands."

This leadership shift follows last year's CFO transition, when Kevan Parekh succeeded Luca Maestri. Apple is set to release its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results later this month.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

No Outsourcing, No Shortcuts: The Rise of One of the World's Most Self-Reliant Business Groups

Nowhere is this more evident than in sectors like agriculture, logistics, and manufacturing industries, where the journey from raw material to finished product spans vast networks and countless hands.

By Nirvek Khandolia
News and Trends

Samarsh Capital, Vyom Partners, Blue Lotus Lead INR 50 Cr Investment in Sai Parenterals

The fresh capital will be used to fuel its global expansion strategy, including acquisitions in regulated markets, enhancement of its manufacturing footprint, and diversification of its product portfolio.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

India's Battery Market Powers Up; EV Boom Sparks a $20 Billion Surge

With fuel prices climbing and air quality in urban centers continuing to deteriorate, both individuals and businesses are transitioning to electric alternatives

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Starting a Business

How I Turned My Hobbies Into Profitable Side Businesses With My Friends — Without Losing the Joy

From outdoor adventures to online courses and local business partnerships, see how combining passion with connection makes work feel more like play.

By Georgi Todorov
News and Trends

Yulu Raises INR 25.7 Cr from Magna in Series B Round

The funding arrives at a key moment for the Bengaluru-based company, which is witnessing strong demand for its electric two-wheelers, especially in the last-mile delivery sector.

By Entrepreneur Staff