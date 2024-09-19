According to reports, Apple is working to improve and polish iOS 18.1 for iPhone before the official public release next month, and as a result, the company has issued the fourth developer beta of the software.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

According to reports, Apple is working to improve and polish iOS 18.1 for iPhone before the official public release next month, and as a result, the company has issued the fourth developer beta of the software. The company's voice assistant, Siri, has reportedly received a significant update in this beta version, along with other system enhancements.

One of the most notable additions in iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 is the improved Type to Siri functionality, which lets users engage with Siri by typing commands instead of speaking to them. Originally released in beta versions, this function now offers real-time typing suggestions, enhancing the user experience and facilitating more natural interaction.

This update not only makes Siri better, but it also makes call recording and transcription available to older iPhone devices. According to MacRumors, this feature—which was previously unique to the iPhone 15 Pro series—allows users to record calls by tapping an icon that shows up in the top-left corner of the screen. After the recording is finished, the Notes app immediately receives both the audio file and its transcription. The system notifies each participant when the recording starts audibly to protect their privacy.

The beta, which has the build numbers 22B5045g for the iPhone 15 and older devices and 22B5045h for the iPhone 16 series, is said to solve known problems with Siri, Spotlight search, and other operating system components. The incorporation of Apple Intelligence, the company's suite of artificial intelligence technologies, which was showcased at the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), is an interesting advance with iOS 18.1. One of these applications is called Clean Up, and it employs artificial intelligence (AI) to take out undesired backgrounds, objects, or text from photos.

Additionally, the update brings AI-powered writing tools that let users make lists, summarise texts, and change text tone. Furthermore, Web page summarization in Reader View is now supported by Safari, giving users a brief summary of the material.