Applied Materials Appoints Avinash Avula as Country President for India Avula, who has previously held leadership roles with Applied in California and Singapore, brings extensive expertise in advanced semiconductor technologies.

Avinash Avula, Country President of Applied Materials India Private Limited

Applied Materials, Inc. has named Avinash Avula as country president of Applied Materials India Private Limited, marking a significant leadership shift as the company deepens its commitment to India's semiconductor ecosystem. Avula will oversee Applied's expansive operations across five sites in India, which encompass a broad range of R&D, product development, IT, and operational functions. With this appointment, Applied aims to enhance its local capabilities and reinforce its strategic role within India's burgeoning technology landscape.

Dr. Satheesh Kuppurao, group vice president of business development and growth, semiconductor products group at Applied Materials, welcomed Avula's return, highlighting the synergy between Avula's experience and the company's growth ambitions. "I am excited to welcome Avinash back to Applied Materials as we continue to expand our capabilities in India," said Dr. Kuppurao. "For more than 20 years, Applied has been a key part of the country's semiconductor ecosystem, and Avinash's broad and deep expertise in business and technology development makes him perfectly suited to lead our teams through the next phase of growth for Applied Materials India and the industry."

Avula, who has previously held leadership roles with Applied in California and Singapore, brings extensive expertise in advanced semiconductor technologies. He was instrumental in launching Applied's Advanced Packaging Development Center in Singapore, partnering with A*STAR to drive new solutions in packaging technology. Reflecting on his return to Applied Materials, Avula expressed enthusiasm for his new role and the opportunities ahead. "It's great to be rejoining Applied Materials at a time where there are so many growth opportunities for the semiconductor industry in India," he said. "I look forward to partnering closely with Applied's global teams in helping enable the broader technology ecosystem in India."

Avula's career also includes a notable tenure with DuPont, where he served as vice president and general manager, leading specialty materials businesses that served multiple sectors, including semiconductor and display industries. His broad industry background and extensive leadership experience position him well to drive Applied Materials' growth in India.
