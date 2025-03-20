Aquaconnect Expands into Aquaculture Biologicals with USD 4.5 Mn Investment With a new state-of-the-art R&D and production facility, Aquaconnect aims to develop next-generation biological solutions that improve nutrition, water quality, disease management, and biosecurity.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Rajamanohar, CEO of Aquaconnect

Integrated seafood brand Aquaconnect has announced its expansion into aquaculture biological research and production with a USD 4.5 million investment. This initiative marks a strategic move to enhance shrimp and fish health solutions, reinforcing its position as a leader in the aquaculture industry.

With a new state-of-the-art R&D and production facility, Aquaconnect aims to develop next-generation biological solutions that improve nutrition, water quality, disease management, and biosecurity. The company's 850-strong network of aqua partners—farm input retailers—will play a critical role in field trials, real-time performance tracking, and direct farmer feedback collection.

"As an integrated aquaculture technology platform, expanding into farm care biologicals is a natural progression for us. With years of on-ground experience, we are making this entry with a considerable investment to push the boundaries of aquaculture biologicals research," said Rajamanohar, CEO of Aquaconnect. "Our goal is to be among the top five aquaculture biologicals companies in India, delivering science-backed, reliable formulations that create long-term value for farmers."

According to the brand, traditional aquaculture biologicals development has been hindered by slow feedback loops and fragmented data collection. Aquaconnect is disrupting this space by leveraging its tech-driven feedback mechanism, which systematically captures research data at scale. This approach accelerates product validation, lab-to-market transitions, and formulation precision, ensuring higher efficacy across diverse aquaculture environments in India.

"What sets us apart is our seamless integration of biotechnology with real-world farm data. Our 360-degree feedback loop helps us fast-track innovation, ensuring that our solutions are not just scientifically advanced but highly practical for farmers," said Dr Sudip Sen, Head of Life Sciences at Aquaconnect.

Aquaconnect launched its farm care brand, Dr. Grow, over a year ago, steadily expanding its product portfolio in aquaculture inputs. The company is also exploring partnerships with leading biotech firms in the EU and the US to co-develop advanced formulations tailored to Indian aquaculture conditions.

With its R&D and production hub in Gujarat, Aquaconnect is poised to redefine aquaculture biologicals by bringing innovative probiotics, water enhancers, disease solutions, and growth boosters to farmers across the country.

This strategic expansion reaffirms Aquaconnect's commitment to driving sustainable aquaculture solutions, ensuring greater productivity and profitability for India's aquaculture community.
