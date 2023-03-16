AR In-restaurant Ordering App peAR Raises INR 4.2 Crore In Pre-Series A

The fund raised will be utilized to scale the company's current suite of solutions across geographies and to address more restaurant challenges as well as building a suite of integrated restaurant-tech solutions

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

An augmented-reality based in-restaurant ordering app, peAR, has raised INR 4.2 crore in a pre-Series A led by 1crowd and Chennai Angels and co-Led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). The fund raised will be utilized to scale the company's current suite of solutions across geographies and to address more restaurant challenges as well as building a suite of integrated restaurant-tech solutions.

"Our association with IPV has been wonderful from the beginning. They have backed us time and again and this just shows their approach to back their startups. Their guidance and CXO members helps us create a wide pool of people whom we can connect with and learn from. They have also done a fantastic job on keeping the members active and involved in every manner. Their immense support and efforts stands out amongst all investors," said Dharmin Vora, founder, peAR.

The company is currently processing over more than 35,000 orders monthly, across over 800 restaurant partners, doing over INR 17 crore annualized GTV on their ordering platform. They are a team of 45 members, building the leading AR-tech solutions for Indian restaurants to increase their business and streamline operations, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Many customers are often left surprised at the food they order because a standard menu can't show the quantity, plating, and overall look and feel of the dish. peAR has understood this gap well and using their tech, they are addressing both the front end and the back end making their app more useful for restaurant owners. 3D image projection helps customers understand their order better before placing it and it also helps restaurants gather a deep understanding of their customers' profile and their preferences. We have seen the adoption of peAR's tech rising steadily and decided to back the company in this round also," said Mitesh Shah, co-founder, IPV.

Founded in 2019 by Dharmin Vora, Dhruvesh Mehta, and Parth Vora, peAR was started to develop AR-based digital assets for enterprises across industries.