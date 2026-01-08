Arali Ventures Records 23x Return on HBOX Investment After Complete Exit This marks the second exit for Arali Ventures in the last six months.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Sujata Krishnan, Svetha Ravi, Rajiv Raghunandan, & Arun Raghavan of Arali Ventures

Arali Ventures, a Bengaluru-based seed-stage venture capital firm, has generated a 23x return from its investment in remote digital healthcare startup HBOX after making a complete exit.

In a statement, the firm said it also achieved an internal rate of return of over 120% on the investment, which was made four years ago. The exit followed a funding round raised by HBOX from Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Fund.

This marks the second exit for Arali Ventures in the last six months.

Arali Ventures said it invested in HBOX at inception, citing confidence in the founding team's plan to improve specialty care delivery using an AI-first virtual care enablement platform. Over the years, the startup scaled its operations while maintaining capital efficiency and disciplined execution, the firm added.

"Our approach at Arali has always been rooted in early conviction and close founder partnerships, and we remain focused on backing enterprise-facing businesses that are built from India, can sustainably scale and become category leaders," said Rajiv Raghunandan, Managing Partner at Arali Ventures.

Through Arali Fund I, the firm has recorded partial exits in FinBox and complete exits in Wingman and Insent, generating an overall 2x return over six years.

Arali Ventures is currently deploying capital from its USD 35 million Fund II, backing startups including Pibit.ai, Protecto, DeepMatrix, 50Fin, FealtyX, Jidoka Technologies, Harvested Robotics, Bidaal, and Ezobooks.

Founded in 2018 by Rajiv Raghunandan and Arun Raghavan, Arali Ventures focuses on early-stage Indian B2B, AI, SaaS investments through pre-seed\seed rounds.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae