US-based cybersecurity company Arctic Wolf announced the launch of its first Indian Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bengaluru. The company plans to hire around 150 employees by mid-2025, focusing on core areas such as threat intelligence, artificial intelligence (AI), and research and development.

Bengaluru, known for its strong presence in technology and cybersecurity, will serve as an ideal location to attract top talent from India's IT and cybersecurity sectors.

Dan Schiappa, Chief Product and Services Officer at Arctic Wolf, highlighted the significance of this move. "Our mission is to end cyber risk for organizations of all sizes. The research and development work carried out in India will be key in achieving this goal," he said. Schiappa also noted that by leveraging Bengaluru's skilled workforce, the company hopes to accelerate the development of advanced AI-driven cybersecurity solutions.

The new centre will also strengthen Arctic Wolf's development capabilities by enabling round-the-clock operations and improving its proximity to clients in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Jeff Green, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Arctic Wolf, described the launch as a major milestone for the company. "This centre will allow us to build a dedicated team focused on advancing cybersecurity innovations, while also fostering collaboration across our global operations. We're committed to leveraging India's strong technical expertise and pedigree of innovation to support core areas of our future product development. I am eager to see the unique perspectives and skillsets that our team here will bring to further elevate Arctic Wolf's solutions and enhance our ability to protect organizations worldwide," he said.