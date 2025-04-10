Arihant Academy Acquires Carmel Classes in USD 1.2 Mn Deal to Strengthen Mumbai Presence The acquisition will enable Arihant to expand its offerings for students in Std. VIII to XII, covering not only school board preparations but also professional courses like CA, CS, and IELTS.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Anil Kapasi, Co-founder of Arihant Academy

Arihant Academy, a NSE-listed educational institution, has announced the acquisition of a 100% stake in Carmel Classes and Carmel Tuitions in a deal valued at USD 1.2 million. This strategic consolidation marks a major expansion move for Arihant Academy as it strengthens its presence in Vasai and the broader Mumbai region.

The acquisition includes the infrastructure of nearly 30 Carmel classrooms and a student base exceeding 2,000 learners, significantly enhancing Arihant's footprint and market share. This move is set to further reinforce Arihant's leadership in Mumbai's educational landscape by integrating a broader curriculum and a wider range of academic offerings.

Carmel Classes, founded in 1994, has been a reputed coaching institute for over three decades, known for delivering quality education across State Board, CBSE, and ICSE. The institute also offers specialised programs in Commerce, Arts, and IELTS. The acquisition will enable Arihant to expand its offerings for students in Std. VIII to XII, covering not only school board preparations but also professional courses like CA, CS, and IELTS.

Anil Kapasi, Co-founder of Arihant Academy, said, "The strategic integrations mark a significant milestone in our journey. Carmel Classes under Shibu Sir's leadership has built a strong legacy, and we are honoured to take it forward. Together, our combined expertise and tech-driven education methods will create a holistic and enriched learning experience for students."

Shibu Nair, the founder of Carmel Classes, added, "Since our inception, our goal has been to provide quality education. Joining forces with Arihant Academy will give our students access to enhanced digital platforms, experienced faculty, and a vast academic network."

Arihant Academy currently operates over 20 coaching centers, serving nearly 10,000 students across Mumbai. With this acquisition, the company aims to deepen its penetration in Vasai and boost enrollment in the coming years. Plans are also underway to launch additional courses and professional programs to cater to evolving student demands.

This acquisition aligns with Arihant's vision of creating a comprehensive and future-ready education ecosystem, blending traditional classroom teaching with digital tools, while continuously scaling to meet regional and national demand.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Treebo Partners with Accor and InterGlobe to Power Ibis and Mercure Brands in India

The new partnership will create a robust, integrated platform focused on the mid-market segment, leveraging Treebo's technological strengths and distribution capabilities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

CEO of 8-Figure Company Says You Don't Need to Be an Expert for Your Business to Thrive — You Just Need This Mindset

In today's fast-changing business landscape, knowing a little about a lot ensures your success.

By Pedro Sostre
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette
Growing a Business

I Employ 75 People Across 10 Countries — Here Are the 3 Skills That Helped Me Build My Global Team

Knowing how to collaborate with people around the world requires a few important skills in order to help foster and grow global connections for a business.

By Dr. Christina Rahm
Business Models

How I Built 22 Thriving Businesses United by One Powerful Mission — And How You Can Too

Dr. Christina Rahm discusses how her multiple businesses, all of which offer unique functions and products, come together under one united purpose.

By Dr. Christina Rahm