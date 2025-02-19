Arihant Capital Facilitates Workie's Second Funding Round to Boost Expansion This investment will support Workie's aggressive expansion and further strengthen its leadership in the flexible and managed office space industry.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sawan Laddha, Founder and Director of Workie

Arihant Capital, a leading financial services firm, has successfully facilitated the second round of funding for Workie, an office space solutions provider. While the funding amount remains undisclosed, the investment will fuel Workie's aggressive expansion and strengthen its leadership in the flexible and managed office space industry.

Arpit Jain, Joint Managing Director of Arihant Capital, stated, "At Arihant Capital, we are committed to empowering high-potential businesses that drive growth and innovation. Workie has emerged as a strong player in the flexible workspace sector, and this successful round of funding reflects investor confidence in its vision. We are delighted to support Workie's expansion journey and look forward to seeing it scale new heights in the Indian market."

As part of its expansion strategy, Workie has acquired Karyasthal Coworking and Antares Business Centre in Indore. These acquisitions enhance Workie's portfolio of premium, fully serviced coworking spaces, catering to the rising demand for cost-effective and technology-enabled office solutions.

Sawan Laddha, Founder and Director of Workie, highlighted, "Securing this funding with Arihant Capital as our investment banker marks a significant milestone in our journey. With this support, we are well-positioned to expand our presence and continue delivering flexible office solutions that help businesses scale seamlessly."

With a strong track record in investment banking and financial advisory, Arihant Capital continues to connect high-growth companies like Workie with strategic investors, unlocking new avenues for growth.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Solutions

Get a Lifetime of Powerful PDF Tools That Won't Give You a PDF Headache

Banish frustrating PDF issues forever and just breeze through all of the old problems with editing, formatting, converting, annotating and more.

By Entrepreneur Store
Technology

GCCs Hold Immense Potential for Tredence in the India Market: CTO

Tredence has raised a total of USD 205 million till date – USD 30 million in Series A (2020) followed by USD 175 million in Series B (2022)

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

Atlys Acquires Artionis UK to Enhance European Visa Services

With this move, Atlys aims to simplify visa paperwork and provide faster services, with plans to expand into Germany and France soon.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Meet the CEO, Visionary Behind the Future Growth Matrix

With over eight years of marketing expertise and three years of entrepreneurial experience, Çakmak has played a pivotal role in transforming corporate enterprises and startups.

By Lisa Lobo
News and Trends

Probus Smart Things Closes USD 5 Mn Funding Led by Unicorn India Ventures

With the fresh funds, Probus aims to scale its smart grid communication tech, integrate AI into networking solutions, and expand dual communication modules for smart metering across multiple Indian states.

By Entrepreneur Staff