This investment will support Workie's aggressive expansion and further strengthen its leadership in the flexible and managed office space industry.

Arihant Capital, a leading financial services firm, has successfully facilitated the second round of funding for Workie, an office space solutions provider. While the funding amount remains undisclosed, the investment will fuel Workie's aggressive expansion and strengthen its leadership in the flexible and managed office space industry.

Arpit Jain, Joint Managing Director of Arihant Capital, stated, "At Arihant Capital, we are committed to empowering high-potential businesses that drive growth and innovation. Workie has emerged as a strong player in the flexible workspace sector, and this successful round of funding reflects investor confidence in its vision. We are delighted to support Workie's expansion journey and look forward to seeing it scale new heights in the Indian market."

As part of its expansion strategy, Workie has acquired Karyasthal Coworking and Antares Business Centre in Indore. These acquisitions enhance Workie's portfolio of premium, fully serviced coworking spaces, catering to the rising demand for cost-effective and technology-enabled office solutions.

Sawan Laddha, Founder and Director of Workie, highlighted, "Securing this funding with Arihant Capital as our investment banker marks a significant milestone in our journey. With this support, we are well-positioned to expand our presence and continue delivering flexible office solutions that help businesses scale seamlessly."

With a strong track record in investment banking and financial advisory, Arihant Capital continues to connect high-growth companies like Workie with strategic investors, unlocking new avenues for growth.