ArisInfra Shares Rebound Nearly 8% After Subsidiary Secures INR 100 Cr Bengaluru Contract According to the company's statement, the project will add INR 100 crore in high-margin business to its materials and services segment.

Shares of ArisInfra Solutions rose sharply on Thursday, gaining 7.8 per cent to close at INR 172.65 after news broke that its subsidiary, ArisUnitern RE Solutions, had secured a INR 100 crore contract for a residential project in Bengaluru's Nandi Hills region. The stock surged as much as 12 per cent during intraday trading, reaching INR 178.95, before paring gains by market close.

The upswing follows weeks of subdued performance since the company's recent public listing. Despite Thursday's rally, ArisInfra stock remains over 17 per cent below its listing price of INR 209 on the BSE, and 24 per cent lower than its IPO price of INR 222.

The contract, awarded by Village Wave Pvt Ltd, is projected to significantly boost ArisInfra's order book. According to the company's statement via Inc42, the project will add INR 100 crore in high-margin business to its materials and services segment. The agreement gives ArisUnitern exclusive rights to supply construction materials and provide complete development management services—ranging from project oversight to sales and collections.

"This project not only strengthens our integrated solutions platform and deepens our presence in Bengaluru's high-growth corridor but also exemplifies our commitment to delivering value driven, high-margin projects with strong profit visibility," said ArisInfra CEO Srinivasan Gopalan, quoted via Inc42.

The broader residential development spans 21.9 acres and carries a gross development value of INR 288 crore. ArisInfra has positioned the deal as a key strategic win in a region known for fast-paced real estate growth.

ArisInfra, which debuted on the public markets last month, is the first startup from the B2B construction materials segment to go public in India. The tech-enabled platform focuses on digitising the procurement of materials such as cement, steel, and aggregates for construction firms, using a network of suppliers to streamline operations.

While ArisInfra has attracted attention as a first-mover in the segment, it trails larger, privately held competitors. For FY24, ArisInfra reported INR 696.84 crore in revenue, far behind Infra.Market's INR 14,530 crore.
