Arjun Vaidya Joins KiranaPro as Investor and Mentor to Drive AI-Powered Quick Commerce Expansion The funds will be used to scale KiranaPro's AI-driven capabilities, strengthen its nationwide footprint, and enhance collaboration with consumer brands.

KiranaPro, India's fully ONDC-integrated, AI-powered quick commerce platform, has raised an undisclosed investment from Arjun Vaidya, Co-founder of V3 Ventures and former CEO of Dr Vaidya's. Alongside the investment, Arjun joins KiranaPro as a mentor, marking a strategic move aimed at fuelling the startup's expansion, product innovation, and D2C brand partnerships.

The funds will be used to scale KiranaPro's AI-driven capabilities, strengthen its nationwide footprint, and enhance collaboration with consumer brands. Arjun will actively mentor the leadership team, bringing his vast experience in building consumer trust and driving digital-first commerce to the table.

Deepak Ravindran, Founder and CEO of KiranaPro, said, "Arjun's journey as a D2C pioneer and his deep understanding of India's consumer landscape make him an invaluable addition. His decision to back our vision is a huge boost. With his mentorship, we'll scale KiranaPro into a national movement for kirana empowerment."

Founded by Deepak Ravindran, KiranaPro is transforming India's most trusted retail format by equipping local kirana stores with next-gen tech. The platform enables 10-minute deliveries, a no-commission model, and supports ad-led revenue strategies, ensuring small retailers remain competitive.

"I'm excited to support KiranaPro's mission to empower millions of small retailers," said Arjun Vaidya. "Their AI-led model is redefining kirana retail by merging digital innovation with trust."

Since inception, KiranaPro has onboarded over 30,000 kirana stores, processed nearly 1,000 daily orders across 35 cities, and aims to reach 1 million stores and 100 million customers by 2025. With Arjun's backing, the company is set to accelerate its mission of digitally empowering India's retail backbone.
