Investment firm Arka Investment Advisory Services Private Limited has announced the launch of its second alternative investment fund, the Arka Hreem Real Estate Opportunities Fund.

This fund is set to target INR 500 crore with an additional green shoe option of INR 250 crore, focusing on equity investments in residential real estate across India.

The fund will be strategically managed with the collaboration of Rohan Builders, a key player in the real estate and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) sectors, through its financial services arm, Hreem.

The introduction of the Arka Hreem Real Estate Opportunities Fund follows the successful closure of Arka's maiden private credit fund, Arka Credit Fund I. The inaugural fund was instrumental in providing structured financial solutions to mid-market corporates and conglomerates, demonstrating Arka's capacity to cater to varied business needs.

"We are proud to introduce the Arka Hreem Real Estate Opportunities Fund as a strategic investment opportunity that aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to all our stakeholders" said Sonit Singh, Chief Business Officer - Real Estate, Asset Management and Advisory at Arka Fincap Limited.

"Our collaboration with Rohan Builders and backing by Kirloskar Group exemplify our dedication to addressing market needs and achieving superior returns for our investors," he added.

The Arka Hreem Fund aims to fill a significant gap in institutional equity in the Indian residential real estate market, which has seen improved corporate governance and sector consolidation in recent years. The fund will focus on Tier 1 cities, partnering with Grade A developers to ensure high-quality investments.

"Our engagement with Arka Investment Advisory on the Arka Hreem Fund is a strategic move to leverage our deep industry expertise, strong execution capability and extensive network in the real estate sector. We are excited about the potential this fund holds for the sector as it is not for Rohan or its projects but rather the market and are confident it will provide significant value to the investee developers and investors alike," said Suhas Lunkad, Chairman and Managing Director of Rohan Builders.