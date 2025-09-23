Arnya RealEstate-Supreme Universal to set up ₹1000 Cr Real Estate Equity Platform According to its press release, the consortium will have a target corpus of INR 1000 Crore, which is an INR 500 crore plus a green-shoe option of INR 500 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Arnya Realestates Fund Advisors, an alternative investment management firm, and Supreme Universal, a Mumbai-based real estate company, have announced the launch of their private equity fund called 'Arnya Real Estate Fund', to focus exclusively on the Mumbai and Pune real estate markets.

According to its press release, the consortium will have a target corpus of INR 1000 Crore, which is an INR 500 crore plus a green-shoe option of INR 500 crore. The fund is said to combine Arnya's expertise in real estate-focused fund management with Supreme Universal's experience in the Mumbai-Pune real estate market.

The consortium believes the fund provides them a unique opportunity to participate in the area's booming residential real estate with a focus on the redevelopment sector, believed to be one of the most resilient and high-growth segments of India's real estate market.

Sharad Mittal, Founder, Arnya Real Estate Fund, said, "Our objective at Arnya is to build a real estate-focused investment platform that provides investors with access to unique opportunities through private equity. We believe Mumbai's redevelopment segment represents the most scalable and resilient business model within Indian real estate, and through this fund, we are creating a disciplined and structured way to participate in it. With its proven track record over four decades, Supreme Universal brings the right expertise to help us achieve this vision."

Sunny Bijlani, Joint Managing Director, Supreme Universal, said, "For over four decades, having delivered 80 projects, Supreme has been shaping Mumbai's skyline with trust and excellence. Redevelopment is not just about creating new homes, but about uplifting entire communities. This partnership represents the future of real estate investing, professional, transparent, and performance-driven."

Vishal Jumani, Joint Managing Director, Supreme, added, "As the real estate evolves, there is a need to have the right kind of capital coming into real estate projects. We are delighted to have this partnership with Arnya – it mirrors our own philosophy of quality, transparency, and accountability. Together, we are building a model where capital, expertise, and execution converge to deliver both premium projects for buyers and superior outcomes for investors."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Money & Finance

Half of Gen X Has Financial 'Blind Spot' That Wrecks Retirement

The "sandwich generation" might not be prepared to retire well.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Jaguar Land Rover Shuts Down Production After Cyberattack, Costing the Company More than a Billion So Far

Wealthy Americans love their Range Rovers. It might be tough to find a new one soon.

By Erin Davis
Science & Technology

7 AI Tools to Build a Profitable One-Person Business That Runs While You Sleep

Smart systems to help solo founders scale fast.

By Ben Angel
Business News

A Data Breach Reportedly Affecting 18 Million Customers Hits Jeep, Chrysler, and Dodge Parent Company

The automaker Stellantis announced on Sunday that it had uncovered "unauthorized access" to a third-party service platform in North America.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

Forget AI Prompts. Here Are 5 Ways to Tap Into Your Inner Intelligence Instead.

Here's how to access the calm, intuitive awareness that drives better decisions and deeper innovation.

By Ajay Tejasvi