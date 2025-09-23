You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Arnya Realestates Fund Advisors, an alternative investment management firm, and Supreme Universal, a Mumbai-based real estate company, have announced the launch of their private equity fund called 'Arnya Real Estate Fund', to focus exclusively on the Mumbai and Pune real estate markets.



According to its press release, the consortium will have a target corpus of INR 1000 Crore, which is an INR 500 crore plus a green-shoe option of INR 500 crore. The fund is said to combine Arnya's expertise in real estate-focused fund management with Supreme Universal's experience in the Mumbai-Pune real estate market.



The consortium believes the fund provides them a unique opportunity to participate in the area's booming residential real estate with a focus on the redevelopment sector, believed to be one of the most resilient and high-growth segments of India's real estate market.



Sharad Mittal, Founder, Arnya Real Estate Fund, said, "Our objective at Arnya is to build a real estate-focused investment platform that provides investors with access to unique opportunities through private equity. We believe Mumbai's redevelopment segment represents the most scalable and resilient business model within Indian real estate, and through this fund, we are creating a disciplined and structured way to participate in it. With its proven track record over four decades, Supreme Universal brings the right expertise to help us achieve this vision."



Sunny Bijlani, Joint Managing Director, Supreme Universal, said, "For over four decades, having delivered 80 projects, Supreme has been shaping Mumbai's skyline with trust and excellence. Redevelopment is not just about creating new homes, but about uplifting entire communities. This partnership represents the future of real estate investing, professional, transparent, and performance-driven."

Vishal Jumani, Joint Managing Director, Supreme, added, "As the real estate evolves, there is a need to have the right kind of capital coming into real estate projects. We are delighted to have this partnership with Arnya – it mirrors our own philosophy of quality, transparency, and accountability. Together, we are building a model where capital, expertise, and execution converge to deliver both premium projects for buyers and superior outcomes for investors."