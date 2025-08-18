Artha Select Fund Closes at INR 432 Cr, Strengthens Artha's INR 1,200 Cr AUM Artha Select Fund will back the top 15% performers from its 135+ portfolio firms, investing INR 20 crore each in 12–14 startups through Series B and C rounds over four years.

Artha India Ventures (AIV) has announced the final close of its follow-on fund, Artha Select Fund (ASF), at INR 432 crore. The fund has exceeded its target of INR 330 crore by 131 percent, pushing Artha's total Assets Under Management (AUM) past INR 1,200 crore.

ASF will invest in the top 15% of performers from Artha's existing portfolio of over 135 companies across Artha Venture Fund I, Artha Continuum Fund, and the soon-to-launch AVF II. The fund will write Series B and C cheques of around INR 20 crores each, for 12–14 winners over the next four years.

The close of ASF underscores Artha's strategy to bridge the "missing middle" in India's venture capital landscape, where many promising startups face capital constraints between Series A and C. With 33 successful exits to date, Artha has built a reputation for identifying and scaling category leaders.

"ASF allows us to stay invested in our most promising companies well into their scale-up phases," said Anirudh A Damani, Managing Partner of Artha Venture Fund and Artha Select Fund. "India has no shortage of promising ventures, but far too many face a capital drought between Series A and C. ASF ensures our winners have the firepower, strategic guidance, and operational backing to compete globally while preserving founder ownership and focus."

According to Artha, 80 percent of ASF's corpus has been anchored by Indian family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, while 20 percent comes from overseas investors in Singapore, UAE, Mauritius, Hong Kong, Africa, and the United States. AIV itself has committed nearly 10 percent of the fund. Prominent backers include Atul Kirloskar's Family Office, DSP Family Office, Shahi Exports, HIRA Group, and Anikarth Ventures.

Manish Chhabra, Executive Chairman of HRIPL and a Limited Partner in ASF, said, "When I began my investing journey, I knew a portion of my wealth creation should be allocated to AIFs specialising in startups. My biggest concern was the investment thesis. When I first met Anirudh and he explained his approach and track record, I was convinced this was the right fund. Unlike many fund managers who spread investments thin and hope for one to succeed, Anirudh takes a deliberate and well-informed approach, making each investment decision count."

ASF distinguishes itself by offering founders support from early institutional rounds through to late growth. By combining capital with operational guidance and access to a global network, Artha aims to remain a long-term partner for its portfolio companies.
