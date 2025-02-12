ArthAlpha, Vidysea, and Future AGI Raise Early-Stage Funding

The following Indian startups have announced their latest investment rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ArthAlpha Secures USD 2 Mn Funding to Advance AI-Driven Investment Solutions

Bengaluru-based investment technology firm ArthAlpha has raised over USD 2 million in a seed funding round led by DSP, with participation from family offices and wealth managers. The funding will be used to enhance AI-powered research tools, expand data infrastructure, and scale its investment management offerings in Indian public equities.

ArthAlpha plans to utilise the capital to refine its proprietary algorithms, enabling deeper market insights and smarter investment decisions. The company will also expand its research team and enhance portfolio management services, providing customised solutions aligned with individual investor goals.

Additionally, a portion of the investment will be directed toward building a cutting-edge quantitative research platform to support other investment firms in improving decision-making and optimising outcomes.

Rohit Beri, CEO and CIO of ArthAlpha, said, "This investment validates our vision to revolutionise investment management. With AI-driven research, we aim to offer smarter, more personalized strategies to our clients and partners."

Founded in 2022 by Rohit Beri and Rohit Jha, ArthAlpha integrates technology with investment expertise, focusing on transparency, innovation, and data-driven investment solutions.

AI-Driven Study Abroad Platform Vidysea Secures USD 1 Mn Funding

Vidysea, an AI-powered study abroad platform, has raised USD 1 million in a seed funding round led by Zee Learn Limited (ZLL) and Aarvi Family LLP, with additional contributions from the company's founders and other shareholders.

The funding will help Vidysea enhance its AI-driven guidance platform, expand its team, and improve services that support students in making informed academic and career decisions.

Founded in September 2024 and headquartered in Noida, Vidysea simplifies the admissions journey from K-12 to graduate schools, offering personalised guidance, school recommendations, and profile-building support. The platform streamlines admissions, visa processes, and settlement assistance, making it easier for students to secure placements in top institutions worldwide.

Karunn Kandoi, CEO and Founder of Vidysea, said, "Technology is evolving rapidly, and we aim to leverage it to provide students with the right tools to navigate their choices effectively. Our mission is to simplify the overwhelming process and help students get into their dream programs."

With this funding, Vidysea aims to redefine student career guidance and empower students worldwide with data-driven decision-making tools.

Future AGI Secures USD 1.6 Mn to Build Reliable AI Infrastructure

AI infrastructure company Future AGI has raised USD 1.6 million in a pre-seed funding round co-led by Powerhouse Ventures and Snow Leopard Ventures, with participation from Angellist Quant Fund, Saka Ventures, Swadharma Source Ventures, and over 30 industry leaders and angel investors.

The funding will help Future AGI scale its AI lifecycle management platform, enhance its proprietary technology stack, and expand its engineering and growth teams.

"AI is becoming the new software, but its widespread adoption faces a critical challenge—reliability and accuracy at scale," said Nikhil Pareek, CEO of Future AGI. The company's platform provides continuous monitoring, evaluation, and optimization of AI systems, ensuring they remain trustworthy and efficient.

Future AGI claims its advanced evaluation systems, agent optimisers, and auto-annotation tools can reduce AI product development time by up to 95%. It has already demonstrated success—one Series E sales-tech firm improved its AI agent pipeline to 99% accuracy, while an AI image generation company cut costs by 90% while maintaining high precision.

The platform serves both software-based and hardware AI systems, including robotics and autonomous vehicles, positioning Future AGI at the forefront of AI reliability and scalability.