Meta has appointed Arun Srinivas as the new Managing Director and Head for its India operations, effective July 1, 2025.

Srinivas, who has been serving as Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta India since 2022, will continue to report to Sandhya Devanathan, Meta's Vice President for India and Southeast Asia.

In his previous role, Srinivas led Meta's business strategy and revenue growth in India across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. He played a key role in driving priorities such as artificial intelligence, Reels, and Messaging for business growth.

The appointment follows Meta's decision to expand Devanathan's responsibilities to include oversight of Southeast Asia. The news was announced by Dan Neary, Meta's Asia Pacific head.

Before joining Meta, Srinivas held leadership roles in major companies. He served as Chief Operating Officer and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Ola and was a Vice President at Unilever. He also worked at private equity firm WestBridge Capital, focusing on investments in the consumer sector.

Srinivas takes charge at a challenging time for Meta in India. The company is currently facing scrutiny from Indian authorities over anti-competitive practices. In November, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) fined Meta and barred WhatsApp from sharing user data with other Meta platforms for five years.

Srinivas's appointment signals Meta's continued focus on strengthening its leadership and navigating regulatory challenges in one of its key global markets.