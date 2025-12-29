Arvind Fashions to Acquire Flipkart's Stake in Arvind Youth Brands Arvind Youth Brands Pvt Ltd (AYBPL) is operating as a wholesaler and retailer of apparel and accessories under the brand 'Flying Machine', with a turnover of INR 432.16 crore in FY ended March 2025, according to the company's regulatory filing.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Arvind Fashions Ltd has announced its decision to acquire the Flipkart group's 31.25 per cent stake in Arvind Youth Brands Pvt Ltd for INR 135 crore.

Arvind Youth Brands Pvt Ltd (AYBPL) is operating as a wholesaler and retailer of apparel and accessories under the brand 'Flying Machine', with a turnover of INR 432.16 crore in FY ended March 2025, according to the company's regulatory filing.

In the last five years, Flying Machine has been one of the top brands on digital channels, with its partnership with Flipkart helping it become one of the top casual-wear brands.

"Our relationship with the Flipkart group will continue, ensuring consumers can still shop Flying Machine on its platforms. The brand will also be available to consumers on other digital channels and portals," Arvind Fashions Ltd (AFL) Managing Director and CEO Amisha Jain said, according to a PTI report.

AFL will now acquire 31.25 per cent of the total shareholding of AYBPL on a fully diluted basis, comprising 1 equity share of INR 10 each and 58,95,852 compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) of INR 100 each, upon closing of the transaction, which is expected to be completed on December 29, 2025.

AYBPL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, post the acquisition.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae