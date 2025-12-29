Arvind Youth Brands Pvt Ltd (AYBPL) is operating as a wholesaler and retailer of apparel and accessories under the brand 'Flying Machine', with a turnover of INR 432.16 crore in FY ended March 2025, according to the company's regulatory filing.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Arvind Fashions Ltd has announced its decision to acquire the Flipkart group's 31.25 per cent stake in Arvind Youth Brands Pvt Ltd for INR 135 crore.

In the last five years, Flying Machine has been one of the top brands on digital channels, with its partnership with Flipkart helping it become one of the top casual-wear brands.

"Our relationship with the Flipkart group will continue, ensuring consumers can still shop Flying Machine on its platforms. The brand will also be available to consumers on other digital channels and portals," Arvind Fashions Ltd (AFL) Managing Director and CEO Amisha Jain said, according to a PTI report.

AFL will now acquire 31.25 per cent of the total shareholding of AYBPL on a fully diluted basis, comprising 1 equity share of INR 10 each and 58,95,852 compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) of INR 100 each, upon closing of the transaction, which is expected to be completed on December 29, 2025.

AYBPL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, post the acquisition.