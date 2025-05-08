Arya.ag Reports 106% Surge in Gross Revenue Over the year, INR 22,796 crore worth of commodities were brought onto the platform, while loan disbursements totaled INR 12,895 crore.

Arya.ag, an agri-tech platform, reported a significant leap in financial performance for the fiscal year, driven by strategic expansion and improved operational efficiency. According to a press release issued by the company, profit before tax rose by 36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to INR 17 crore, reflecting a net margin of 4.7 per cent after accounting for all expenses, including interest, taxes, and depreciation.

The company closed the financial year with gross revenue of INR 24,150 crore, a 106 per cent increase from the previous year. This growth translated into a net revenue of INR 360 crore, marking a 20 per cent rise compared to the last fiscal. Arya.ag attributes this upturn to its enhanced customer engagement and a strategic boost in its take rate, which increased by 10 per cent over the year.

"Our improving financial metrics reveal a successful strategy that has boosted market penetration," the company stated in the press release. Emphasizing operational discipline, Arya.ag highlighted its shift toward capital-efficient models. "We significantly increased our capital efficiency, with successful capital-efficient models like co-lending and business correspondent associations contributing to a five-fold increase over the last year," the statement added.

In addition to its financial metrics, the platform also underscored its expanding scale. Over the year, INR 22,796 crore worth of commodities were brought onto the platform, while loan disbursements totaled INR 12,895 crore. Notably, these disbursements were achieved with almost nil non-performing assets (NPAs), underscoring the strength of Arya.ag's risk management framework. Meanwhile, commerce worth INR 4,523 crore was facilitated through the platform.

The company also reiterated its commitment to financial transparency and long-term sustainability. "At Arya.ag, we prioritise transparent financial reporting. By focusing on net revenues and margins, we demonstrate the sustainability and efficiency of our business model," the company stated.

Arya.ag's performance figures point to a company leveraging scale along with partnerships, and efficient capital use to carve a resilient path forward in India's evolving agricultural ecosystem.
