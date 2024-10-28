Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Arya.ag Expands Agri-Tech Footprint with USD 19.8 Mn Commitment from DFC The funding will enhance Arya.ag's capabilities to offer secure payments, maintain transaction transparency, and expand access for farmers and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

By Entrepreneur Staff

Prasanna Rao, Co-Founder and CEO of Arya.ag|LinkedIn

Agritech platform Arya.ag has made significant strides in transforming India's agricultural landscape by securing a substantial commitment of USD 19.8 million from the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

This investment aims to guarantee a debt facility for Arya.ag's agri-commerce subsidiary, Aryatech, enhancing the platform's ability to connect farmers and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) with buyers across the nation.

This financing round follows a previous equity raise of USD 29 million last quarter, further solidifying Arya.ag's financial backbone.

The funding will bolster Arya.ag's efforts to provide payment security, ensure transaction transparency, and improve access for farmers and FPOs. By integrating storage, financing, and market linkages into its offerings, Arya.ag claims to have sharpened its value proposition, making it a key player in the grain value chain.

Prasanna Rao, Co-Founder and CEO of Arya.ag, said, "This commitment represents a significant milestone in our mission to transform India's grain commerce ecosystem. The facility will enable us to connect more farmers and FPOs to buyers beyond their existing networks, creating a more efficient and inclusive agricultural marketplace. This aligns perfectly with our proven business model that has already demonstrated profitability while driving meaningful impact across the sector."

Arya.ag stands out as a comprehensive grain commerce platform, linking agricultural producers with buyers while offering ancillary services such as warehousing and financing through third-party lenders. By bridging the trust gap inherent in grain commerce, the platform streamlines the transaction process, reduces waste, and drives efficiency across the market.

James Polan, DFC's Vice President of Health and Agribusiness, noted, "DFC is pleased to support AryaTech in expanding its growing agri-tech platform connecting small farmers and farmer producer organisations to buyers in underserved regions of India. This transaction aligns with our goal of supporting economic growth and prosperity in communities across India."

With a robust network of 12,000 warehouses across 21 states and advanced technology integration—leveraging deep-tech computer vision, IoT, and blockchain—Arya.ag minimises risks associated with commodity storage and financing. The platform claims to have experienced remarkable growth, reporting a 77% increase over the last year and achieving a profit before tax of INR 22 crore in FY 24.
