Aseem Ghavri: Ashneer Grover's Co-founder In His New Venture 'Third Unicorn'

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

What started as a pitch to former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, seeking a mentor for his digital transformation startup Code Brew Labs, has today earned him the title of co-founder at Grover's new startup 'Third Unicorn'.

LinkedIn

In June, Grover announced that he was working on his next venture, Third Unicorn and yesterday, he announced Ghavri as his new co-founder.

Ghavri started his entrepreneurial journey with Hungryville to organize street food vending models during his college days and then went on to experiment with various tech ideas and starting an e-commerce company. His other venture was Blocktech Brew where built a business ecosystem laced with decentralization, enhanced security, and transparency with our custom blockchain app development, Defi, Metaverse, NFT, Cryptocurrency, and other Web 3.0 development solutions. He is also a seed investor in various startups and helps them with his strong tech skills. He has assisted many Indian and global startups with unicorn status in the past including BharatPe, Gasit Up (USA), Grintafy (MiddleEast) and Sozu (Mexico)

After learning from his various experiences and failures in entrepreneurship, he finally created Code Brew Labs in 2013. It is a mobile application and website development firm that specializes in technological solutions for businesses. It has a team of over 600 plus employees in India and international markets including the US, UAE, Mexico and Canada.

Ghavri built Code Brew Labs as a bootstrapped product business that crossed over the 100 Cr turnover (annual) mark while clocking profitability. "The journey was long and arduous but still building a unicorn was a distant dream. This dream saw a ray of hope the day I got the opportunity to work with none other than a super cool, brilliant mind and a great Entrepreneur, Ashneer Grover. Today, I am super thrilled and elated to announce another Milestone of my life. Mr Unicorn Maker -Ashneer Grover has partnered with me as a Co-Founder in our next Venture, Third Unicorn. Feeling super pumped to be on a mission to build something TODU - FODU, a third unicorn, or most likely a DECACORN," Ghavri wrote on his LinkedIn post.