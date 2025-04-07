Asha Ventures Fund I Receives USD 10 Million Commitment from British International Investment With the latest funding from BII, Asha Ventures Fund I continues to move toward its final close, aiming to deepen its role in India's impact investment ecosystem

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Asha Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on impact-driven investments in India, has secured a USD10 million commitment from British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution. The funding brings Asha Ventures Fund I closer to its target size of USD 91 million.

The fund is aimed at supporting early- to growth-stage businesses in India that address challenges related to financial inclusion, job creation, and climate resilience. BII's investment adds to the growing pool of capital committed to the fund, which previously announced a USD 46 million first close in December 2023. Other backers include the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), and several family offices.

Asha Ventures positions itself as a 2X-aligned fund, referencing the 2X Challenge framework that promotes gender-lens investing. The firm has committed to ensuring that at least 30 per cent of its portfolio companies meet one or more of the 2X criteria, such as women's leadership, female employment, or gender-inclusive products.

The fund has already made investments in three companies: Ascend Capital, which provides financing for electric vehicles; TrueMeds, an e-pharmacy focused on affordable generic medicines; and AutoMony, a lender offering credit for used commercial vehicles, targeting small business owners.

Srini Nagarajan, Managing Director and Head of Asia at BII, said, "We are delighted to work with impact-aligned fund managers like Asha. The collaboration allows us to extend our reach to small businesses, women entrepreneurs and communities, facing challenges of financial access and climate impacts. Through Asha, we can in addition channel catalytic capital into creative solutions and impactful businesses that contribute to a more inclusive and sustainable world."

With the latest funding from BII, Asha Ventures Fund I continues to move toward its final close, aiming to deepen its role in India's impact investment ecosystem.

Commenting on BII's investments Vikram Gandhi, Co-founder of Asha Ventures said, "We embarked on this journey with a long-term vision to advance India's impact ecosystem. We're thrilled to partner with BII, whose experience across emerging markets will help us build a world-class institution at Asha Ventures and attract more capital to serve India's mass markets."

Adding to that, Pramod Bhasin, Co-founder of Asha Ventures said, "We founded Asha Ventures to address the gap in knowledge-led capital within India's impact ecosystem. Partnering with BII, we aim to advance development, climate, and gender goals. The widespread digitization and smartphone penetration offer a unique opportunity to support profitable, impactful businesses. We're excited to have BII's support to back talented entrepreneurs tackling India's toughest challenges."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Finance

The State Plate Raises Pre-Seed Funding From Antler India

The platform will use the investment to grow their private label and build a range of high quality and affordable products liked by the masses in the country

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
News and Trends

The Crashing Down of Jet Airways: What Should Airlines Learn

Reduced aviation taxes, uniform ATF pricing and investments by corporates/ institutions alike can prevent airlines from facing a turbulent future

By Shrabona Ghosh
Growing a Business

The Importance of Communication

According to Megan and Tom Gibbings, communication is the most important component of their successful veterinary practice. They've found it's what sets them apart, and when there's been a challenge or a sticking point, it boils down to a lapse or failure in communication.

By Emily Washcovick
Science & Technology

The Deepfake Threat is Real. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Your Business

The rising use of deepfakes is a growing threat to businesses and society as technology advances. Here are three tips for companies to combat this threat.

By Ralph Tkatchuk
Business News

'Keep Your Head When All About You Are Losing Theirs': Here's Warren Buffett's Classic Advice As Stock Market Plunges on Tariff Announcement

Warren Buffett's 2017 letter to shareholders has taken on new life after President Trump's tariff announcement.

By David James