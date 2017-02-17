For the general visitor, the Aero India Show is a best opportunity to enjoy the impressive flying performances from the global aviation companies.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The 11th edition of Aero India show started this week at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru with the best displays of for defence and aviation companies. The Aero India show this year will provide a significant platform in boosting business opportunities in International aviation sector. The air show and the exhibition is organized by Defence Exhibition Organisation, Ministry of Defence.

For the general visitor, the Aero India Show is a best opportunity to enjoy the impressive flying performances from the global aviation companies. The major highlight of the show is fighter jets that form a large chunk of the 72 aircraft being showcased.

The five-day event with a focus of Prime Minister's Make in India initiative will see exhibitors from various countries like UK, Russia, Israel, France, Singapore and Greece.

(Pic Credit : @SpokespersonMoD)

F-16 Falcon

F-16 Falcon being marshalled out of the parking bay for take off at AeroIndia2017 Bengaluru. The General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon is a single-engine supersonic multirole fighter aircraft originally developed by General Dynamics (now Lockheed Martin) for the United States Air Force (USAF).

The Scandinavian Catwalk

The Skycats team performed an aerobatic wing walking act on Catwalk at AeroIndia2017. The Scandinavian Airshow with their Skycats displayed various adventurous moves on the aircraft.

Rafale Fighter Jets

The French Rafale mesmerizing the spectators at AeroIndia2017 in Bengaluru.The Rafale fighter jets are made by French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation. Last year, India bought 36 Dassault Rafale twin-engine fighters for Rs. 58,000 crore .

LCA Tejas

LCA Tejas strides through the sky at Yelahanka Air Force Station Bengaluru. The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) is the smallest and lightest multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft of its class. It is designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.

Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team

IAF SKAT Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team showcasing aerobatic display at AeroIndia2017. Surya Kiran ("Rays of the Sun") is an aerobatics demonstration team of the Indian Air Force. The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) was formed in 1996 to serve as the "Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force" and to "showcase the professionalism, the caliber and the mettle of the Indian Air Force" .

Yakovlevs

Daring display by team Yakovlevs presenting aerial ballet at AeroIndia2017 Bengaluru. The Yakolevs Aerobatic Display Team.On the third day of the Aero India 2017, Britain's Aerobatic team The Yakovlevs left the audience spellbound with their spectacular performance on the Russian-origin Yakovlev aircrafts .

The SAAB Gripen

Swedish single-engine multirole fighter SAAB gripen presenting aerial maneuvers at AeroIndia2017 Yelahanka Bengaluru. The Saab Gripen has appeared at the Aero India show for the first time since 2011.

Su30MkI

Su30MkI zooms through the sky at Yelahanka Air Force Station Bengaluru. The Sukhoi Su-30MKI[a] (NATO reporting name: Flanker-H) is a twinjet multirole air superiority fighter developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built under licence by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF).