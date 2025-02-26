The agreements, signed in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, span diverse sectors, including renewable energy, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and skill development.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Assam is set for a transformative investment boost with the signing of 28 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth INR 1,24,335 crore at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025.

The high-profile event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to foster industrial innovation and sustainable development in the state.

The agreements, signed in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, span diverse sectors, including renewable energy, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and skill development.

Notable global collaborations include a partnership with Singapore's Ministry of Trade & Industry to enhance nursing talent and skill development. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will support healthcare and agriculture projects, while Japan's ASEAN One Co. Ltd. will set up a skills training institute.

Additionally, multiple Japanese firms—Meiko Career Partners, Spice Lemon, and MIRAI Japanese Learning Center—have committed to a Japanese language institute to boost workforce capabilities.

Leading Indian conglomerates are making significant investments in Assam, including Vedanta Group (Oil & Gas), Adani Group (City Gas & Infrastructure), PNB Investment Services Ltd. (Alternate Investment Fund), Tata Power, Greenko Energies, JSW Energy, and Welspun New Energy (Renewable Energy & Pump Storage Projects). Infrastructure development will also see a boost with DP World spearheading the Gati Shakti Infrastructure project and Welspun World focusing on high-quality pipes and water storage tanks.

Assam's education and healthcare landscape is set for a major transformation. Human Potential Development Science Infotech Pvt Ltd. and Gaveshna University will establish new universities, while Lilavati Foundation LLP and Global Health Ltd. (Medanta) will build multi-specialty hospitals, strengthening healthcare access in the state.

The hospitality sector is also witnessing major investments, with JB Marriot committing to a five-star hotel and Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt Ltd. developing a luxury resort. In addition, Luxmi Tea Co. Pvt Ltd. is investing in two tea tourism projects, further enhancing Assam's tourism appeal.

On February 26, additional agreements will be signed to bolster Assam's industrial and skill development ecosystem. ITE Education Services will collaborate with Assam Skill University and OIL India to advance vocational training. Key industrial investments include Star Cements Ltd. (Cement Clinker & Grinding Plant) and Matheson Hydrogen Pvt Ltd. (Grey Hydrogen & Steam Production).

With these strategic investments and global partnerships, Assam is rapidly emerging as a hub for industrial innovation and sustainable economic growth, positioning itself at the forefront of India's investment landscape.