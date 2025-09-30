Assessli Secures INR 44.37 Cr Funding from Foxhog Ventures Assessli will use the funding to enter the US and UK markets, advance product commercialisation, expand applications across multiple sectors, and hire skilled technology professionals.

[L-R] Sourabh Gupta (CTO), Suraj Biswas (Founder & CEO), & Aruna Dey (Co-founder & CLO), Assessli

Assessli, a Kolkata-based deep-tech startup, has raised INR 44.37 crore in seed funding from Foxhog Ventures, marking its first institutional investment.

Founded in 2022 by Suraj Biswas, Aruna Dey, and Sourabh Gupta, Assessli claims that it is developing the world's first Large Behavioral Models (LBMs). These models combine genomics, psychology, and digital life data to create highly accurate "digital twins" of individuals.

Unlike traditional artificial intelligence systems that rely primarily on language processing, LBMs aim to deliver deeply personalized outcomes with a reported accuracy of 99 percent, far above the industry average of around 60 percent.

The company said that it has filed patents in India and is training its technology with over 20 million proprietary data points. With applications across education, healthcare, finance, human resources, and robotics, Assessli plans to use the fresh investment to expand into the United States and the United Kingdom, accelerate product commercialisation, and strengthen its technology workforce.

The global AI market is projected to exceed USD 10 trillion in value over the coming years, creating opportunities for innovations that go beyond language-based systems.

Tarun Poddar, chief executive officer of Foxhog Ventures, said, "Artificial intelligence is entering a stage where understanding human behavior will become central to its progress. Assessli's Large Behavioral Models represent a unique step forward with the potential to transform multiple industries. We believe the company has the vision and the capability to emerge as a global leader, and Foxhog is proud to partner with them on this journey."
