AssisTech Foundation Launches Startup India Seed Fund for Assistive Tech Startups Selected startups can access grants of up to INR 20 lakh and equity investments of up to INR 50 lakh.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Prateek Madhav, CEO and Co-Founder of AssisTech Foundation

The AssisTech Foundation (ATF) has launched an exclusive Startup India Seed Fund for Assistive Technology (AT) startups under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS). Backed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, the fund will invest a capital pool of INR 5 crore in 32 AT startups over the next three years.

This initiative is designed to address the funding gap faced by early-stage startups working in the assistive technology sector. It aims to provide critical financial support for innovation, prototyping, and market entry. Selected startups can access grants of up to INR 20 lakh and equity investments of up to INR 50 lakh.

Prateek Madhav, CEO and Co-Founder of AssisTech Foundation, highlighted, "The launch of the SISFS Fund for Assistive Technology start-ups marks a significant milestone in the AT ecosystem. This dedicated fund will provide much-needed early-stage capital to AT start-ups, enabling them to validate ideas, build prototypes, and accelerate market entry."

He added that the initiative is not just about funding, but about advancing a mission. "By leveraging the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, ATF aims to bridge the critical funding gap faced by entrepreneurs working to empower persons with disabilities. This initiative reinforces ATF's long-standing commitment to nurturing impactful solutions that drive accessibility and independence," Madhav said.

To be eligible for the fund, startups must be DPIIT-recognised and incorporated within the past two years. They must not have received more than INR 10 lakh from any other government scheme and should have at least 51 percent Indian promoter shareholding at the time of application.

Startups creating innovative solutions to improve the lives of persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Through this scheme, ATF is strengthening the innovation pipeline in the assistive technology sector and fostering a more inclusive society.

AssisTech Foundation claims to have supported over one million persons with disabilities in six years through its programs. It currently accelerates 54 AT startups and has built a network of more than 500 such ventures across India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

How to Build Endless Passive Income With This Simple Online Hustle

Autopilot stores aren't just income streams. They are passports to freedom, flexibility and finally working and living on your own terms.

By Polina Beletskaya
Business News

ChatGPT's New Update Can Create PowerPoint Presentations and Excel Spreadsheets for You

The new AI agent can generate Google Sheets and slide decks, making it a powerful new office tool.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

JPMorgan Is Now Valued More Than Its 3 Largest Competitors Combined: 'We're Quite Cautious to Just Declare Victory'

JPMorgan is worth more than Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo all put together.

By Sherin Shibu
Lifestyle

Celebrity Health Coach Debunks Modern Medicine Myths

Health coach Akanksha Pandey has witnessed how modern medicine often fails to tackle the root causes of chronic illness.

By Maya Ghatge
News and Trends

Startup Policy Forum Launches Centre to Support IPO-Bound Startups

With nearly 40 startups valued at over USD 90 billion poised to go public in the coming years, CNPC aims to bridge gaps in regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and market preparedness.

By Entrepreneur Staff