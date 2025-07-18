Selected startups can access grants of up to INR 20 lakh and equity investments of up to INR 50 lakh.

The AssisTech Foundation (ATF) has launched an exclusive Startup India Seed Fund for Assistive Technology (AT) startups under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS). Backed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, the fund will invest a capital pool of INR 5 crore in 32 AT startups over the next three years.

This initiative is designed to address the funding gap faced by early-stage startups working in the assistive technology sector. It aims to provide critical financial support for innovation, prototyping, and market entry. Selected startups can access grants of up to INR 20 lakh and equity investments of up to INR 50 lakh.

Prateek Madhav, CEO and Co-Founder of AssisTech Foundation, highlighted, "The launch of the SISFS Fund for Assistive Technology start-ups marks a significant milestone in the AT ecosystem. This dedicated fund will provide much-needed early-stage capital to AT start-ups, enabling them to validate ideas, build prototypes, and accelerate market entry."

He added that the initiative is not just about funding, but about advancing a mission. "By leveraging the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, ATF aims to bridge the critical funding gap faced by entrepreneurs working to empower persons with disabilities. This initiative reinforces ATF's long-standing commitment to nurturing impactful solutions that drive accessibility and independence," Madhav said.

To be eligible for the fund, startups must be DPIIT-recognised and incorporated within the past two years. They must not have received more than INR 10 lakh from any other government scheme and should have at least 51 percent Indian promoter shareholding at the time of application.

Startups creating innovative solutions to improve the lives of persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Through this scheme, ATF is strengthening the innovation pipeline in the assistive technology sector and fostering a more inclusive society.

AssisTech Foundation claims to have supported over one million persons with disabilities in six years through its programs. It currently accelerates 54 AT startups and has built a network of more than 500 such ventures across India.