The fresh funding will enhance cloud vulnerability detection and integrate AI to empower developers and security engineers in building advanced, real-time security detection capabilities.

New Delhi-based cybersecurity platform Astra Security has successfully raised USD 2.7 million in a growth capital round led by Emergent Ventures, with additional participation from Neon Fund, Better Capital, Blume Ventures, and PointOne Capital.

This funding will propel Astra Security's development efforts, particularly in enhancing its capabilities to detect vulnerabilities in cloud environments. The company also plans to intensify its focus on integrating AI to empower developers and security engineers in building advanced security detections.

Founded in 2018 by Shikhil Sharma and Ananda Krishna, Astra Security is a SaaS-based cybersecurity firm that streamlines penetration testing through its AI-powered Pentest Platform. The platform emulates hacker behavior, conducting over 10,000 security tests to identify vulnerabilities in applications. Trusted by CTOs and CISOs globally, Astra enables faster vulnerability resolution and supports the shift from DevOps to DevSecOps through its CI/CD integrations.

Currently, Astra Security serves over 800 companies worldwide. In the past year, the platform identified over 2 million vulnerabilities for its clients, saving them an estimated USD 69 million in potential losses. The company remains cash-positive since its inception and has built a reputation for delivering continuous security solutions in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

With the rise of AI-driven cybercrime, Astra's continuous pentesting approach has become indispensable. Traditional periodic testing no longer suffices to combat today's sophisticated threats. By adopting AI, Astra aims to keep businesses ahead of hackers by simulating attacker behavior and providing real-time detections.

The company's offerings include Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), a dynamic application security testing (DAST) vulnerability scanner, and an API Security Platform, collectively capable of identifying over 13,000 vulnerabilities.

"The cybercrime landscape is becoming increasingly complex with AI-based attacks," said Shikhil Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of Astra Security. "Traditional pentesting is no longer sufficient. Astra is moving businesses toward continuous pentesting to stay ahead of hackers. Our mission is to breathe new life into cybersecurity by integrating AI, adopting a hacker's mindset, and making security tech accessible."

Ananda Krishna, Co-founder and CTO, emphasised the growing responsibility of developers in security management. "Security is increasingly shifting to developers, while security teams are more overwhelmed than ever. Pentests need an AI-first update to simplify and streamline processes, allowing businesses to focus on their core operations," he stated.

Astra Security's client base includes prominent names such as Loom, HackerRank, ITC, Olx Autos, Mamaearth, Muthoot Finance, and the University of Cambridge. With this latest funding, Astra is well-positioned to lead advancements in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, safeguarding digital ecosystems for organisations worldwide.