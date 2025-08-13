You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Astratinvest, a Securities and Exchange Board of India registered Category III Alternative Investment Fund, has announced the launch of its flagship Astratinvest Quant Long Short Fund.

The firm has set a target to raise INR 400 crore within the next 12 months through this fund, which will operate under the SEBI private placement framework for sophisticated investors. The minimum investment requirement is INR 1 crore, in line with the AIF regulations.

Shivam Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO at Astratinvest, said, "At Astratinvest, our mission is to redefine how modern investing is practiced by replacing emotion and speculation with data, discipline, and deep research. The launch of our Quant Long Short Fund is a step toward building a new standard in systematic asset management, one that is transparent, adaptive, and rigorously risk managed. Our long term vision is to create a globally respected, India rooted institution that consistently delivers value across cycles while earning the enduring trust of investors."

The fund is designed around a proprietary quantitative framework that integrates multiple layers of analysis to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining strict risk controls. Its four primary engines include the Market Strength Quantum for market level exposure calibration, the Volatility Strength Quantum for optimised allocation across market capitalisations, the S1 plus S2 Selection Engine for stock selection using 52 parameters, and the Risk Reward Quantum for tactical portfolio level optimisation.

Akash Gupta, Co-founder, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director, explained, "We have engineered a multi layered quantitative framework that processes volatility regimes, structural market shifts, and macroeconomic signals in real time. The Astratinvest Quant Long Short Fund uses our specialised models to capture opportunities in both rising and falling markets through a diversified long short equity strategy. This enables precise, risk aware capital allocation and adaptive positioning. Our goal is to offer a liquid, institutional grade strategy that not only pursues alpha but does so with discipline, resilience, and a deep commitment to consistent performance through cycles."

To ensure compliance and transparency, the fund is supported by third party institutions. Orbis Trusteeship Services Private Limited serves as the trustee, while Orbis Financial Corporation Limited acts as custodian and registrar. Legal advisory is provided by Mukesh M Gangar and Company, with Vaish Associates Advocates advising on the fund's setup. D and A Financial Services Private Limited is the merchant banker.

Astratinvest aims to grow into a multi strategy quantitative firm catering to both domestic and international investors, with future models designed for varying risk profiles and economic conditions.