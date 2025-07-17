Svatantra Microfin, founded by Ananyashree Birla, is U30's largest employer, driving financial inclusion and showcasing youth-led social impact at scale.

India's startup ecosystem is being reshaped by a bold new generation. Young founders are entering the arena early, scaling faster, and driving meaningful innovation across sectors. This wave of under-30 leaders is not just transforming business—they're redefining what entrepreneurship means in a digital-first India.

Capturing this momentum, the Avendus Wealth – Hurun India U30 List 2025 celebrates 79 exceptional young changemakers building high-impact companies across the country.

Among them, Kaivalya Vohra, the 22-year-old co-founder of Zepto, emerges as the youngest entrepreneur on the list. With his co-founder Aadit Palicha, Vohra has redefined India's urban convenience economy, delivering groceries in under 10 minutes and pushing the quick-commerce model into mainstream consumer behaviour. "We weren't trying to build hype—we were focused on building reliability," Vohra has said. "Speed only matters if people can trust it."

Mumbai, the birthplace of Zepto, leads the list with 15 featured entrepreneurs, while Maharashtra tops the state-wise tally with 21. The average age across the list is just 28, yet the collective economic impact is enormous: these founders have created over 64,000 jobs, raised USD 5.2 billion in equity and USD 270 million in debt, and are actively investing in product development and expansion.

Also featured in the list is Svatantra Microfin, founded by Ananyashree Birla. The company is the largest employer in the U30 cohort, with over 23,000 employees, underlining the scale that young entrepreneurs are now operating at. Svatantra's contribution to financial inclusion through microfinance places it among the most socially impactful ventures led by a young founder.

Beyond Vohra and Birla, the list showcases a wide spectrum of trailblazers:

Devika Gholap (28), co-founder of OptraSCAN , is transforming cancer diagnostics through AI-driven pathology.

(28), co-founder of , is transforming cancer diagnostics through AI-driven pathology. Aravind Srinivas , of Perplexity , is building globally recognized tools in AI-powered search, while commanding the highest digital following in the cohort.

, of , is building globally recognized tools in AI-powered search, while commanding the highest digital following in the cohort. Arjun Deshpande , founder of Generic Aadhaar , started at 16 and is making essential medicines more accessible.

, founder of , started at 16 and is making essential medicines more accessible. Vrushali Prasade , co-founder of Pixis , is using AI to drive intelligent marketing automation for global clients.

, co-founder of , is using AI to drive intelligent marketing automation for global clients. Shashvat Nakrani, co-founder of BharatPe, stands out not only for his fintech leadership but also for his growing role as an angel investor with stakes in over 19 startups.

Institutions like BITS Pilani and IIT Delhi continue to serve as launchpads for these leaders, with BITS alumni accounting for the highest representation.

Apurva Sahijwani, MD and CEO, Avendus Wealth Management, noted, "These founders represent a generational leap—young minds solving big problems with global ambition and local relevance. Their energy is shaping the future of India's economy."

The U30 List is part of the Avendus Wealth – Hurun India Uth Series, which will also spotlight leaders under 35 and 40. This year's edition, with 66 first-generation founders, proves that India's entrepreneurial future is being built not just by the experienced, but by the bold.