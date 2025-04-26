Ather Energy Raises INR 1,340 Crore Ahead Of IPO Launch Axis Capital, JM Financial, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), and HSBC Securities & Capital Markets are managing the issue. Ather's shares are expected to debut on the stock exchanges on May 6.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has secured INR 1,340 crore from anchor investors ahead of its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO), according to a regulatory filing. The IPO, set to open for subscription on April 28, is the first mainboard listing of the 2025–26 financial year.

The company allotted 4.17 crore shares to 36 anchor investors at INR 321 apiece, the top end of its price band of INR 304–321. The anchor round drew strong interest from a mix of marquee global and domestic names. Custody Bank of Japan, Franklin Templeton, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Eastspring Investments, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, and Societe Generale were among the international investors participating. On the domestic front, mutual funds and insurers like PSBI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF and Insurance, ICICI Prudential MF, Invesco MF, ITI MF, and Union MF also backed the offering.

The INR 2,981 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth INR 2,626 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.1 crore equity shares by existing shareholders and promoters. At the upper end of the price band, Ather's valuation is pegged at around INR 11,956 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to set up a new manufacturing facility for electric two-wheelers in Maharashtra and to pare down existing debt. The IPO structure sets aside 75 per cetn of the issue for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

The company will become the second major electric two-wheeler maker to list after Ola Electric Mobility, which launched its INR 6,145 crore IPO last August. Ola's issue included a fresh issue of up to INR 5,500 crore and an OFS of 8.5 crore equity shares. This marks a major milestone not just for Ather, but for the broader electric mobility sector in India.

Beyond its IPO ambitions, Ather has been quietly strengthening its research and development efforts. The company recently expanded its product testing and validation centre, signaling a clear push to enhance innovation as competition in the electric mobility space intensifies.

Axis Capital, JM Financial, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), and HSBC Securities & Capital Markets are managing the issue. Ather's shares are expected to debut on the stock exchanges on May 6.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Money & Finance

Make Money on Autopilot With These 5 Smart Passive Income Ideas

Five innovative ways to earn money even when you're sleeping.

By Andreas Jones
Growing a Business

7 AI Tools That Help You Build a One-Person Business — and Make Money While You Sleep

Who needs a team? These seven AI tools let you automate everything, scale like a beast and reclaim your time.

By Ben Angel
Business Models

How I Built 22 Thriving Businesses United by One Powerful Mission — And How You Can Too

Dr. Christina Rahm discusses how her multiple businesses, all of which offer unique functions and products, come together under one united purpose.

By Dr. Christina Rahm
Side Hustle

These Roommates Started a Side Hustle in Their Denver Apartment. Now It's an 8-Figure Business With $1 Million Months: 'Go Be Unreasonable.'

Boone Whiteside and Ben Medalie didn't want to work 9-5 "on someone else's dream."

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

500 MT is Sub-Optimal Target: Piyush Goyal

India is expected to import around 9.5 million tonnes of steel in the current financial year, the highest volume in nearly a decade.

By Entrepreneur Staff