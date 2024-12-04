Kabra's journey began during his MBA studies abroad in 2015, culminating in the launch of XYXX in 2016. The brand name reflects a disruptive vision, emphasizing individuality.

In the evolving landscape of entrepreneurship, recognizing and capitalizing on digital opportunities is crucial. Yogesh Kabra, Founder & CEO of XYXX, shared insights on his brand's journey, which has redefined men's innerwear in India.

Kabra realized the potential of digital platforms when he noted the rapid growth of the online market. "From the outset, we understood that leveraging digital platforms was essential for growth," he explains. XYXX pioneered the introduction of modal fabric to India, setting a new standard for comfort and quality. This digital shift enabled the brand to connect with a broader audience, enhancing visibility and engagement.

The D2C model has significantly bolstered XYXX's reach and retention. With an impressive annual website retention rate of 30-35%, the brand prioritizes personalized communication and targeted marketing. Kabra emphasizes that the brand's value lies in creating fabrics tailored to the Indian climate, blending innovation with quality. With online sales constituting 65% of their business and a fourfold increase in the D2C channel last year, XYXX has successfully transformed innerwear into a fashionable statement.

Effective communication with suppliers and logistics partners is vital for growth. XYXX has harnessed advanced planning techniques to optimize production and inventory management, ensuring a seamless logistics process. Kabra highlights the importance of transportation management systems (TMS) to streamline operations and enhance customer satisfaction.

Kabra's journey began during his MBA studies abroad in 2015, culminating in the launch of XYXX in 2016. The brand name reflects a disruptive vision, emphasizing individuality. "We aim to embody the uniqueness that each of us possesses," he notes, establishing a strong identity in a competitive market. XYXX has ventured beyond Indian shores, establishing a presence in the UAE, Germany, the UK, and select retailers in the US and Australia. Kabra recognizes the global demand for high-quality innerwear and athleisure, driven by modern lifestyles. The brand's expansion aims to address comfort-related challenges while enhancing its market presence.

Factsheet:

• Turnover for FY 2023-24: Around 110 crore / $15.3M

• Split between offline and online sales:65% online / 35% offline

• Year of Inception: 2017

• Team size: 300 to 400

• Customer Repeat ratio: 35%

• Amount of external funding raised: 200 Cr / $23M