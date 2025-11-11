The move aims to enhance how enterprises understand and manage their AI investments while improving visibility into developer experience and productivity.

Atlassian Corporation, a global provider of team collaboration and productivity software, has announced the completion of its acquisition of DX, a leader in engineering intelligence.

As more organisations adopt AI technologies, engineering leaders are under growing pressure to demonstrate the value of these initiatives. DX helps address this challenge by offering both qualitative and quantitative insights that allow companies to measure and enhance developer performance and satisfaction throughout the software development lifecycle.

Following the acquisition, DX will become part of Atlassian's System of Work and will be integrated into the newly introduced Atlassian Software Collection. This suite includes tools such as Bitbucket, Bitbucket Pipelines, Compass, and Rovo for developers, known collectively as Rovo Dev. The integration is expected to provide enterprises with a unified, AI-driven development environment that offers a complete view of engineering operations.

Atlassian is recognised for its software development, work management, and enterprise service management solutions, supporting over 300,000 customers globally, including major organisations like NASA, Rivian, and Bosch.

DX, known for its developer intelligence platform, serves companies such as Dropbox, Pinterest, and BNY.

The acquisition marks a strategic step for Atlassian in advancing engineering intelligence and supporting enterprises in maximizing their return on AI and software development investments.