According to the SOPs, consumers, owners, and associations who would like to install additional EV charging stations in the spaces which are specifically identified for those installations under the new clause would have to obtain permission from the distribution licensee which can also be the escom.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has rolled out standard operating procedures (SOPs) for electric vehicle charging points and stated that a building with 250 KW load and over 5000 sq.m built-up area should have at least two charging points.

These SOPs have been rolled out for all the commercial and residential buildings, complexes and multi-storey buildings in metropolitan and urban areas.

The SOPs come after several resident welfare associations (RWA), owners of multi-storey buildings and other consumers repeatedly approached the commission about the practical problems that they face while installing EV charging stations and obtaining EV charging connections from electricity supply companies.

"The RWAs, which have hundreds of houses and other complexes, did not have clear guidelines for installations of multiple EV charging stations and the metering and wiring aspects of it. Hence, the KERC has laid out these guidelines," said a senior official from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company.

According to the SOPs, consumers, owners, and associations who would like to install additional EV charging stations in the spaces which are specifically identified for those installations under the new clause would have to obtain permission from the distribution licensee which can also be the escom.

If they wish to install the charging stations in unidentified common areas, then they would have to get permission from the distributor to extend the wiring and cabling from the metering panel to the charging stations while complying with electrical safety regulations.

The guidelines also state that individual consumers who are allotted specific parking spaces in apartment complexes or multi- storey buildings and would like to install EV charging points are allowed to do so with their existing sanctioned loads. If necessary, they can also enhance their sanctioned load or choose a new connection under the EV charging tariff category.

"If there is no designated parking space, in such cases, they have to use EV charging stations/points in the identified common areas within the premises," the KERC order stated.

The KERC has directed distribution licensees or escoms to put up their own guidelines based on these guidelines for the installation of EV charging stations soon.