This is the second tranche of its seed round. It raised $11 million in September 2023

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Atomicwork, a B2B SaaS startup, announced it had raised an additional USD 3 million in its seed funding round, bringing its total funding to around USD 14 million.

The latest investment round was led by global tech leaders, including prominent CIOs and CTOs such as Abhinav Dhar (former CIO of TransUnion), Prasad Ramakrishnan (technology leader), Avanish Sahai (ex-leader at Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Google Cloud), and Rich Waldron (CEO of Tray.ai). Existing investors like Storm Ventures, Z47 (formerly Matrix Partners), Blume Ventures, and Neon Fund were also seen participating.

This is the second tranche of its seed round. It raised USD 11 million in September 2023.

Founded in 2022 by Rayapati, Kiran Darisi, and Parsuram Vijayasankar, Atomicwork aims to streamline employee success by integrating IT systems and HR operations to boost business impact across organizations. Rayapati previously founded Minjar, a SaaS company acquired by Nutanix in 2018, while Darisi and Vijayasankar are part of the founding team of Freshworks.

Vijay Rayapati, co-founder and CEO of Atomicwork, highlighted the strategic importance of this funding, "This round not only provides the financial resources we need to grow but also brings invaluable insights from some of the brightest minds in enterprise IT. We're excited about the future as we continue to innovate and deliver value to our customers."

The new funds will be used to further develop Atomicwork's enterprise AI agents technology and expand the company's go-to-market (GTM) team in the United States over the next three years.

This investment comes as India's startup ecosystem shows signs of recovery, with multiple startups securing funding on the same day. In addition to Atomicwork, fintech firm M2P Fintech, AI startup Nurix AI, and travel platform Atlys also raised significant amounts of funding.