You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Attentive Inc, an AI-based SaaS startup, today announced the successful close of its Series A funding round of $7M led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India. Existing investors, Peak XV Partners, and InfoEdge Ventures also participated in the round. Tenacity Ventures will also come onboard the cap table through a secondary investment. This latest round of investment will fuel the company's continued product development and bolster its sales, marketing, and customer success initiatives. The focus will be on their recently launched products - Accelerate and Beam AI, which are set to redefine the outdoor services and construction industries.

Attentive offers a first-of-its-kind AI-based sales automation platform for the $200B+ outdoor services industry, which is used by 500+ companies, including the largest commercial landscaping companies in the US. Since its last funding round, Attentive has continued its growth trajectory and launched two more innovative products: Accelerate, an end-to-end business management software designed for the outdoor services industry, and Beam AI, which extends the company's existing AI-based sales automation platform to the vast $3T+ construction industry.

Shiva Dhawan, co-founder & CEO of Attentive, comments on the company's trajectory and vision, "Our mission is to be the technology partner of choice for the construction and outdoor services industries. With our AI-driven solutions, these sectors can automate archaic manual workflows and experience a dramatic uplift in productivity. This funding is a testament to our commitment to this mission, and we are excited to scale our solutions like Automeasure, Accelerate, and Beam AI to new heights."

Nikhil Marwaha, Senior Executive Director, at Vertex Ventures SEA and India, commented, "Attentive's innovative technology leverages Vision AI to drive disruptions in old-economy industries such as Outdoor Field Services and Construction. Organisations in these sectors are hungry for technology solutions that can substantially improve efficiencies in their businesses. Shiva and his team have demonstrated tremendous commitment to addressing their customers' needs and the delight was evident when we spoke to their customers"

Founded by ex-IIT Delhi graduates Shiva Dhawan, Rishabjit Singh, and Aishwarya, Attentive's vision is to create software that solves the most pressing concerns of construction and outdoor service businesses by changing the way they perform sales and operations.