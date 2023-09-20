Aurassure Raises INR 4 Crore In Seed Funding The funds raised will be deployed to strengthen product capabilities, acquiring product certifications, and sales team expansion

By Teena Jose

Company founders

Aurassure, a Bhubaneswar-based IoT enabled climate tech startup, has raised INR 4 crore in a seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The funds raised will be deployed to strengthen product capabilities by creating a data analytics team, acquiring product certifications for international scaling, and sales team expansion for growing reach to multiple cities.

"Empowering communities with hyperlocal data to build resilience against climate change is not just a mission, it's a responsibility we wholeheartedly embrace. Our vision goes beyond data collection. We aim to be instrumental in policy-level decision- making by providing vital insights to form responsible environmental practices. We also plan to offer robust decision support systems and environmental consultancy services, guiding governments and organisations in making sustainable choices," said Akanksha Priyadarshini, co-founder and CEO, Aurassure.

Aurassure said its mission is to improve the liveability of cities of the world, impacting billions of lives by enabling responsible climate actions through real-time data and AI. The company provides cutting-edge sensor-based devices and AI-powered analytics platforms that empower governments, corporations, researchers, and communities to make informed decisions and take meaningful action to protect our environment.

"In a world choked by data silos and the escalating threat of climate change and air pollution, the Aurassure platform leverages AI, machine learning, and data points from multiple devices to generate accurate insights and actionable intel. Driven by a powerhouse team, Aurassure resonated with our ethos of championing disruptors, and we're thrilled to partner with them as they redefine environmental monitoring to pave the way for a cleaner future," said Bikram Mahajan, partner, Unicorn India Ventures.

In the next 12 – 18 months, Aurassure said it aims to deploy over 1000 sensor devices in 8 cities across the country. It is also targeting to expand in Southeast Asia and Africa, and subsequently, into Europe and the United States. According to an official statement, the Company's growth plans for the next year are marked by geographical expansion, revenue diversification, team strengthening, and global readiness along with certifications for international scaling.
