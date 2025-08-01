While some reported strong YoY growth in July 2025, other OEMs reported flat numbers and decline in growth percentage

While overall industry growth is expected to remain subdued, auto OEMs are well positioned to leverage its new launches to outperform across segments, while continuing to build on the EV momentum. While some reported strong YoY growth in June 2025, other OEMs reported flat numbers and decline in growth percentage.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India's leading automotive companies, announced that its overall auto sales for the month of July 2025 stood at 83,691 vehicles, a growth of 26 percent, including exports. In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 49,871 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 20 percent and overall, 50,835 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 21,571.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said, "In July, we achieved SUV sales of 49,871 units, a growth of 20 percent, and total vehicle sales of 83,691 units, a 26 percent growth compared to the same month last year. Our SUV growth has been supported by the recent launch of XUV 3XO 'REVX' Series & the commencement of deliveries for Pack two variants of the BE 6 and XUV 9E models."

Toyota sold 32, 575 units in July 2025 compared with 31,656 units in 2024. The exclusive limited edition prestige packages for Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder have received an encouraging market response

"We are pleased to report a growth of three percent in July 2025 by selling 32,575 units. Overall, market acceptance has been consistent for us, which goes to underpin our unwavering commitment to a customer-centric approach. Our focus will remain on continuing to serve the market with high quality products and enhanced value-added services through enhanced reach which we believe will serve as the key growth drivers in the months ahead," said a company spokesperson.

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic and international market for Q1FY26 stood at 2,10,415 units, compared with 2,29,891units during Q1FY25. Total domestic PVs, including EV sales in June 2025 stood at 37,083 units compared with 43,524 units in June 2024, a drop of 15 percent.

Tata Motors reported wholesales of 124,809 units in Q1 FY26, including 16,231 EV units. EV sales gained strong momentum towards the end of the quarter with a healthy growth trajectory. The refreshed Tiago posted 16 per cent year-on-year volume growth in Q1 FY26 and new launches—Altroz and Harrier.ev— saw a positive market response.

Kia India reported sales of 22,135 units in July 2025, representing an 8 percent increase compared to 20,507 units sold in July 2024. The Korean carmaker has maintained consistent growth throughout 2025, with year-to-date sales reaching 163,439 units compared to 146,644 units during the same period last year.

Joonso Cho, chief sales officer of Kia India, said that the performance shows customer trust in the Kia brand. He emphasized the company's focus on delivering vehicles that meet evolving customer needs, particularly stating the encouraging response to the Carens Clavis EV's performance, range, and practicality. "We focus on creating innovative mobility solutions."

JSW MG Motor India reported monthly sales of 6678 units in July 2025 and achieved its highest ever monthly sales of this year. The company also registered a year-on-year growth of 46 percent over the 4,575 units sold in July 2024.

JSW MG Motor India also launched the first two luxury products under the brand's new luxury sales channel MG SELECT. The MG M9 - Presidential Limousine launched at INR 69.90 L, and the MG Cyberster - the World's Fastest MG priced at INR 74.99 L will be sold exclusively via MG SELECT Experience Centres, offering a unique purchase experience.