The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

AutoDukan Raises USD 1 Mn in Pre-Series A Round

AutoDukan, an AI driven automobile aftermarket platform, has secured USD 1 million in a pre Series A funding round led by Choice Group along with participation from select high net worth individuals. Existing investors MetroMax Group India and Ankit Sajnani also took part in the round.

The company had previously raised a seed round from Rohit Goyal, Windrose Capital and Raghu Venkatraman, followed by an angel round led by MetroMax Group USA and Ankit Sajnani. These earlier investments supported the launch and expansion of AutoDukan's core platform.

The latest capital infusion will be channelled into scaling operations across key automotive hubs, advancing AI capabilities for demand prediction and claims automation, and strengthening ties with insurers, fleet operators and original equipment manufacturers. The startup also intends to expand its team in artificial intelligence, operations and market development.

AutoDukan digitises spare part procurement, insurance claim workflows and multi brand workshop enablement. Its platform maps spare parts to vehicle models, forecasts demand and automates procurement, aiming to provide speed and transparency to industry stakeholders.

The startup claims to have reported tenfold growth in the past two years, serving over 2,000 clients, mapping 2 million spare parts and maintaining a live inventory of 200,000 parts.

It competes with firms such as GoMechanic, Automovill and manufacturer backed service platforms.

Kaleidofin Capital Secures USD 3 Mn from Triodos

Kaleidofin Capital Private Limited (KCPL), the non-banking finance subsidiary of Kaleidofin Private Limited, has raised USD 3 million in debt funding from Triodos Investment Management, Netherlands. The funding facility has a tenure of three years, with an option to extend it by an additional three years.

The Chennai-based brand plans to deploy the capital to support its target segment of informal sector enterprises. This includes agriculture and dairy-based businesses along with small and nano entrepreneurs, with a focus on improving credit access for women-led enterprises.

KCPL, headquartered in Chennai, was founded in 2017 by Sucharita Mukherjee, Puneet Gupta, Vipul Sekhsaria, and Natasha Jethanandani. It provides financial services through a blended model that combines technology-enabled tools with a partner network. The company leverages proprietary tools such as ki score and ki view to strengthen customer selection and risk management.

KCPL began operations in 2023 with a partner-driven lending model and has established partnerships with more than 15 originators across India. As of July 2025, the company claims to have built assets under management of INR 197 crore and caters to 62,862 customers nationwide.

Competitors of Kaleidofin Capital include Aye Finance, Kinara Capital, Vistaar Finance, and Ugro Capital.